Short Interest in Valkyrie Bitcoin Miners ETF (NASDAQ:WGMI) Drops By 19.2%

Valkyrie Bitcoin Miners ETF (NASDAQ:WGMI – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest in May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 444,500 shares, a decline of 19.2% from the May 15th total of 550,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 317,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.4 days.

Valkyrie Bitcoin Miners ETF Stock Down 1.2 %

Shares of WGMI stock opened at $22.17 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $16.25 and a 200 day simple moving average of $16.08. Valkyrie Bitcoin Miners ETF has a fifty-two week low of $8.50 and a fifty-two week high of $22.99.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Valkyrie Bitcoin Miners ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $46,000. Redwood Wealth Management Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Valkyrie Bitcoin Miners ETF in the first quarter worth $285,000. VitalStone Financial LLC raised its holdings in shares of Valkyrie Bitcoin Miners ETF by 1,589.3% during the first quarter. VitalStone Financial LLC now owns 19,883 shares of the company’s stock worth $364,000 after acquiring an additional 18,706 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC acquired a new stake in Valkyrie Bitcoin Miners ETF during the first quarter valued at $1,678,000. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC grew its stake in Valkyrie Bitcoin Miners ETF by 2,037.7% in the first quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 310,656 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,685,000 after purchasing an additional 296,124 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 24.15% of the company’s stock.

Valkyrie Bitcoin Miners ETF Company Profile

The Valkyrie Bitcoin Miners ETF (WGMI) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in stocks based on a particular theme. The fund provides active exposure to companies that derive at least 50% of their revenue from bitcoin mining operations and/or services related to bitcoin mining. WGMI was launched on Feb 7, 2022 and is managed by Valkyrie.

