Short Interest in Vossloh AG (OTCMKTS:VOSSF) Increases By 25.0%

Vossloh AG (OTCMKTS:VOSSF – Get Free Report) was the target of a large increase in short interest in the month of May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 500 shares, an increase of 25.0% from the May 15th total of 400 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 0 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently ∞ days.
Vossloh Stock Performance
Shares of OTCMKTS VOSSF opened at $51.25 on Friday. Vossloh has a 12 month low of $54.31 and a 12 month high of $54.31. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $51.25 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $51.25.
About Vossloh
