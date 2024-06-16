Short Interest in Wharf Real Estate Investment Company Limited (OTCMKTS:WRFRF) Increases By 19.9%

Wharf Real Estate Investment Company Limited (OTCMKTS:WRFRF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest during the month of May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 10,628,100 shares, an increase of 19.9% from the May 15th total of 8,861,500 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 3,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 3,125.9 days.
Wharf Real Estate Investment Stock Down 21.8 %
Wharf Real Estate Investment stock opened at $2.76 on Friday. Wharf Real Estate Investment has a 12-month low of $2.76 and a 12-month high of $5.41. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $3.32 and its two-hundred day moving average is $3.23.
Wharf Real Estate Investment Company Profile
