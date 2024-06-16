Short Interest in Workday, Inc. (NASDAQ:WDAY) Grows By 24.3%

Workday, Inc. (NASDAQ:WDAY – Get Free Report) was the target of a large growth in short interest in May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 5,780,000 shares, a growth of 24.3% from the May 15th total of 4,650,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 2,420,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 2.4 days.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Workday news, insider Richard Harry Sauer sold 8,447 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $268.21, for a total value of $2,265,569.87. Following the sale, the insider now owns 66,356 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,797,342.76. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, insider Richard Harry Sauer sold 8,447 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $268.21, for a total value of $2,265,569.87. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 66,356 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $17,797,342.76. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder David A. Duffield sold 56,000 shares of Workday stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $276.95, for a total transaction of $15,509,200.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 1,011,000 shares in the company, valued at $279,996,450. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 448,713 shares of company stock worth $116,129,963. Corporate insiders own 20.00% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Workday

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in WDAY. Kestra Advisory Services LLC raised its stake in shares of Workday by 14.9% in the third quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 12,613 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $2,710,000 after purchasing an additional 1,631 shares during the last quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC raised its position in Workday by 5.7% in the 3rd quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC now owns 51,649 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $11,097,000 after buying an additional 2,782 shares during the last quarter. Korea Investment CORP lifted its stake in Workday by 5.3% during the 3rd quarter. Korea Investment CORP now owns 50,728 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $10,899,000 after acquiring an additional 2,544 shares in the last quarter. QRG Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in Workday during the 3rd quarter worth $345,000. Finally, Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Workday in the 3rd quarter worth $2,353,000. 89.81% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Workday Stock Up 1.2 %

Shares of NASDAQ:WDAY opened at $209.48 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 2.00 and a current ratio of 2.00. Workday has a 52-week low of $202.01 and a 52-week high of $311.28. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $241.69 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $267.14. The firm has a market cap of $55.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.74, a PEG ratio of 6.21 and a beta of 1.33.

Workday (NASDAQ:WDAY – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 23rd. The software maker reported $0.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.31 by $0.20. Workday had a net margin of 19.66% and a return on equity of 5.78%. The business had revenue of $1.99 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.97 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.16 EPS. Workday’s revenue was up 18.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts forecast that Workday will post 1.78 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on WDAY. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on Workday from $350.00 to $325.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 24th. Evercore ISI lowered their price objective on Workday from $350.00 to $300.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 24th. TD Cowen cut their target price on shares of Workday from $330.00 to $290.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 24th. Bank of America decreased their price target on shares of Workday from $330.00 to $310.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 16th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets cut their price target on shares of Workday from $338.00 to $300.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 24th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and twenty-one have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $283.96.

Workday Company Profile



Workday, Inc provides enterprise cloud applications in the United States and internationally. Its applications help its customers to plan, execute, analyze, and extend to other applications and environments to manage their business and operations. The company offers a suite of financial management applications to maintain accounting information in the general ledger; manage financial processes, such as payables and receivables; identify real-time financial, operational, and management insights; enhance financial consolidation; reduce time-to-close; promote internal control and auditability; and achieve consistency across finance operations.

