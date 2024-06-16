Sierra Summit Advisors LLC Acquires New Holdings in iShares U.S. Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:IYW)

Sierra Summit Advisors LLC bought a new stake in iShares U.S. Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:IYW – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund bought 4,812 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $591,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Headinvest LLC purchased a new position in iShares U.S. Technology ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $42,000. Tidemark LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares U.S. Technology ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $50,000. GAMMA Investing LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares U.S. Technology ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $52,000. Park Place Capital Corp lifted its holdings in shares of iShares U.S. Technology ETF by 51.4% during the 4th quarter. Park Place Capital Corp now owns 477 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $59,000 after acquiring an additional 162 shares during the period. Finally, Morton Brown Family Wealth LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares U.S. Technology ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $74,000.

iShares U.S. Technology ETF Price Performance

Shares of IYW stock opened at $151.08 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $18.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.84 and a beta of 1.43. iShares U.S. Technology ETF has a 1-year low of $100.84 and a 1-year high of $151.19. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $136.36 and its 200-day simple moving average is $130.82.

iShares U.S. Technology ETF Profile

iShares U.S. Technology ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones U.S. Technology Sector Index Fund (the Fund) is a non-diversified fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Dow Jones U.S. Technology Index (the Index).

