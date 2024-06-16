Sierra Summit Advisors LLC Acquires New Position in Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR)

Sierra Summit Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 2,283 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $222,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Financial Advocates Investment Management boosted its position in shares of Emerson Electric by 1.0% during the fourth quarter. Financial Advocates Investment Management now owns 10,208 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $994,000 after buying an additional 101 shares during the last quarter. PFG Advisors boosted its position in shares of Emerson Electric by 4.5% during the fourth quarter. PFG Advisors now owns 2,495 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $243,000 after buying an additional 108 shares during the last quarter. Accel Wealth Management boosted its position in shares of Emerson Electric by 3.6% during the fourth quarter. Accel Wealth Management now owns 3,239 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $315,000 after buying an additional 114 shares during the last quarter. Beaumont Financial Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Emerson Electric by 5.3% during the fourth quarter. Beaumont Financial Advisors LLC now owns 2,278 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $222,000 after buying an additional 114 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Silverlake Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Emerson Electric by 2.8% during the fourth quarter. Silverlake Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,256 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $414,000 after buying an additional 115 shares during the last quarter. 74.30% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts have weighed in on EMR shares. Bank of America increased their target price on Emerson Electric from $120.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, March 4th. StockNews.com downgraded Emerson Electric from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, May 17th. Citigroup increased their target price on Emerson Electric from $120.00 to $133.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, April 8th. Robert W. Baird decreased their price objective on Emerson Electric from $120.00 to $116.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 9th. Finally, Berenberg Bank raised their price objective on Emerson Electric from $100.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 6th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $121.76.

Emerson Electric Price Performance

Shares of Emerson Electric stock opened at $106.46 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $60.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.70, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.78 and a beta of 1.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a current ratio of 1.18. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $110.74 and a 200-day moving average price of $104.35. Emerson Electric Co. has a one year low of $83.10 and a one year high of $116.76.

Emerson Electric (NYSE:EMR – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 8th. The industrial products company reported $1.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.25 by $0.11. Emerson Electric had a return on equity of 11.14% and a net margin of 64.97%. The firm had revenue of $4.38 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.29 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.09 EPS. Emerson Electric’s quarterly revenue was up 16.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts expect that Emerson Electric Co. will post 5.47 EPS for the current year.

Emerson Electric Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 17th were given a dividend of $0.525 per share. This represents a $2.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.97%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 16th. Emerson Electric’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 11.24%.

About Emerson Electric

Emerson Electric Co, a technology and software company, provides various solutions for customers in industrial, commercial, and consumer markets in the Americas, Asia, the Middle East, Africa, and Europe. It operates in six segments: Final Control, Control Systems & Software, Measurement & Analytical, AspenTech, Discrete Automation, and Safety & Productivity.

