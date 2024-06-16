Sierra Summit Advisors LLC Acquires Shares of 14,972 Evolv Technologies Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:EVLV)

Sierra Summit Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Evolv Technologies Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:EVLV – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund acquired 14,972 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $71,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. HighTower Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Evolv Technologies by 1.5% in the 3rd quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 171,397 shares of the company’s stock valued at $833,000 after acquiring an additional 2,489 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Evolv Technologies by 26.2% during the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 12,682 shares of the company’s stock worth $60,000 after buying an additional 2,629 shares in the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System raised its holdings in shares of Evolv Technologies by 17.3% during the 4th quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 27,254 shares of the company’s stock worth $129,000 after buying an additional 4,010 shares in the last quarter. Quent Capital LLC raised its holdings in shares of Evolv Technologies by 53.8% during the 4th quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 20,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $94,000 after buying an additional 7,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pathstone Family Office LLC raised its holdings in shares of Evolv Technologies by 15.8% during the 3rd quarter. Pathstone Family Office LLC now owns 59,527 shares of the company’s stock worth $289,000 after buying an additional 8,118 shares in the last quarter. 66.65% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ EVLV opened at $2.34 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $3.31 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $4.04. Evolv Technologies Holdings, Inc. has a 12 month low of $2.01 and a 12 month high of $8.30. The firm has a market capitalization of $365.25 million, a PE ratio of -3.84 and a beta of 1.27.

Evolv Technologies ( NASDAQ:EVLV Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 9th. The company reported ($0.08) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.14) by $0.06. Evolv Technologies had a negative return on equity of 45.57% and a negative net margin of 106.93%. The company had revenue of $21.67 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $23.17 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($0.15) EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that Evolv Technologies Holdings, Inc. will post -0.37 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the company. Lake Street Capital cut Evolv Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $6.00 to $3.50 in a report on Friday, May 10th. TD Cowen lowered their price target on Evolv Technologies from $7.00 to $6.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 10th. Craig Hallum assumed coverage on Evolv Technologies in a report on Monday, May 20th. They set a “buy” rating and a $5.75 price target for the company. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald restated an “overweight” rating and set a $8.00 price objective on shares of Evolv Technologies in a research report on Thursday, March 28th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $5.65.

In related news, insider Anil Chitkara sold 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.00, for a total value of $250,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 1,200,157 shares in the company, valued at $6,000,785. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 11.20% of the company’s stock.

Evolv Technologies Holdings, Inc provides artificial intelligence (AI)-based weapons detection for security screening in the United States and internationally. Its products include Evolv Express, a touchless security screening system designed to detect firearms, improvised explosive devices, and tactical knives; and Evolv Insights that provides self-serve access, insights regarding visitor flow and arrival curves, location specific performance, system detection performance, and alarm statistics.

