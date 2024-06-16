Sierra Summit Advisors LLC Acquires Shares of 22,466 Meta Platforms, Inc. (NASDAQ:META)

Sierra Summit Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Meta Platforms, Inc. (NASDAQ:META – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund acquired 22,466 shares of the social networking company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,952,000. Meta Platforms comprises about 2.3% of Sierra Summit Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 9th largest holding.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of META. Stone House Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in Meta Platforms by 625.0% in the third quarter. Stone House Investment Management LLC now owns 87 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 75 shares during the last quarter. Beaird Harris Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in Meta Platforms by 68.9% in the third quarter. Beaird Harris Wealth Management LLC now owns 103 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 42 shares during the period. Quest Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Meta Platforms in the fourth quarter worth $32,000. Clear Investment Research LLC raised its holdings in Meta Platforms by 411.1% in the fourth quarter. Clear Investment Research LLC now owns 92 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 74 shares during the period. Finally, Cranbrook Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Meta Platforms by 80.4% during the fourth quarter. Cranbrook Wealth Management LLC now owns 101 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 45 shares during the period. 79.91% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of brokerages recently commented on META. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price objective on shares of Meta Platforms from $540.00 to $500.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 25th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on shares of Meta Platforms from $609.00 to $600.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 3rd. Rosenblatt Securities raised their price objective on shares of Meta Platforms from $520.00 to $562.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 25th. Oppenheimer lowered their price target on shares of Meta Platforms from $585.00 to $500.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 25th. Finally, Truist Financial lowered their price target on shares of Meta Platforms from $550.00 to $535.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 25th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, thirty-seven have assigned a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $510.41.

META stock opened at $504.16 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $480.39 and a 200-day moving average price of $442.26. The company has a market capitalization of $1.28 trillion, a P/E ratio of 28.96, a PEG ratio of 1.31 and a beta of 1.21. Meta Platforms, Inc. has a 52-week low of $271.42 and a 52-week high of $531.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a quick ratio of 2.68 and a current ratio of 2.68.

Meta Platforms (NASDAQ:META – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 24th. The social networking company reported $4.71 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.32 by $0.39. Meta Platforms had a net margin of 32.06% and a return on equity of 32.03%. The company had revenue of $36.46 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $36.28 billion. As a group, equities analysts expect that Meta Platforms, Inc. will post 20.16 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 26th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 14th will be issued a dividend of $0.50 per share. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.40%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 14th. Meta Platforms’s dividend payout ratio is currently 11.49%.

In other news, CEO Mark Zuckerberg sold 31,493 shares of Meta Platforms stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $492.37, for a total transaction of $15,506,208.41. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In related news, CFO Susan J. Li sold 8,951 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $471.85, for a total transaction of $4,223,529.35. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 74,580 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $35,190,573. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Mark Zuckerberg sold 31,493 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $492.37, for a total transaction of $15,506,208.41. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 437,528 shares of company stock worth $215,768,262 over the last three months. 13.71% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Meta Platforms, Inc engages in the development of products that enable people to connect and share with friends and family through mobile devices, personal computers, virtual reality headsets, and wearables worldwide. It operates in two segments, Family of Apps and Reality Labs. The Family of Apps segment offers Facebook, which enables people to share, discuss, discover, and connect with interests; Instagram, a community for sharing photos, videos, and private messages, as well as feed, stories, reels, video, live, and shops; Messenger, a messaging application for people to connect with friends, family, communities, and businesses across platforms and devices through text, audio, and video calls; and WhatsApp, a messaging application that is used by people and businesses to communicate and transact privately.

