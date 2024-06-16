Sierra Summit Advisors LLC Acquires Shares of 237,946 PureCycle Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:PCT)

Sierra Summit Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of PureCycle Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:PCT – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 237,946 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $964,000. Sierra Summit Advisors LLC owned 0.15% of PureCycle Technologies at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. VitalStone Financial LLC increased its holdings in shares of PureCycle Technologies by 163.9% during the 4th quarter. VitalStone Financial LLC now owns 9,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 5,900 shares in the last quarter. Platform Technology Partners increased its holdings in shares of PureCycle Technologies by 302.1% during the 4th quarter. Platform Technology Partners now owns 130,549 shares of the company’s stock valued at $529,000 after purchasing an additional 98,084 shares in the last quarter. First National Bank of Omaha increased its holdings in shares of PureCycle Technologies by 1.0% during the 4th quarter. First National Bank of Omaha now owns 464,053 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,879,000 after purchasing an additional 4,395 shares in the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its holdings in shares of PureCycle Technologies by 144.5% during the 4th quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 23,554 shares of the company’s stock valued at $95,000 after purchasing an additional 13,920 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SWS Partners increased its holdings in shares of PureCycle Technologies by 40.9% during the 4th quarter. SWS Partners now owns 877,924 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,556,000 after purchasing an additional 255,019 shares in the last quarter. 63.01% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

PureCycle Technologies Price Performance

NYSE:PCT opened at $5.72 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $5.31 and a 200-day moving average price of $4.85. The company has a quick ratio of 1.17, a current ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84. PureCycle Technologies, Inc. has a 1-year low of $2.38 and a 1-year high of $11.89.

About PureCycle Technologies

PureCycle Technologies ( NYSE:PCT Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 7th. The company reported ($0.28) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.18) by ($0.10). Analysts anticipate that PureCycle Technologies, Inc. will post -0.73 EPS for the current year.

PureCycle Technologies, Inc engages in the production of recycled polypropylene (PP). The company holds a license for restoring waste PP into ultra-pure recycled polypropylene resin that has multiple applications, including packaging and labeling for consumer products, piping, ropes, cabling, and plastic parts for various industries.

