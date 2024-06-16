Sierra Summit Advisors LLC Acquires Shares of 35,279 PowerFleet, Inc. (NASDAQ:PWFL)

Sierra Summit Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of PowerFleet, Inc. (NASDAQ:PWFL – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm acquired 35,279 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $121,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Perritt Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of PowerFleet by 4.7% during the fourth quarter. Perritt Capital Management Inc. now owns 304,188 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,040,000 after buying an additional 13,700 shares during the last quarter. Symmetry Peak Management LLC bought a new position in shares of PowerFleet during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $479,000. Millrace Asset Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of PowerFleet during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $754,000. Worth Venture Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of PowerFleet by 47.3% during the fourth quarter. Worth Venture Partners LLC now owns 45,840 shares of the company’s stock valued at $157,000 after buying an additional 14,729 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of PowerFleet during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $112,000. 73.40% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

PowerFleet Stock Down 0.7 %

Shares of NASDAQ PWFL opened at $4.53 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $4.82 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $3.82. PowerFleet, Inc. has a 12-month low of $1.64 and a 12-month high of $5.67.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

PWFL has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Raymond James reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $7.00 price objective on shares of PowerFleet in a research note on Tuesday, April 2nd. Canaccord Genuity Group increased their price objective on PowerFleet from $6.00 to $10.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 13th. William Blair reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of PowerFleet in a research note on Wednesday, May 1st. Barrington Research increased their price objective on PowerFleet from $7.00 to $10.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 30th. Finally, Craig Hallum initiated coverage on PowerFleet in a research note on Friday, March 15th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $9.00 price objective on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $8.43.

About PowerFleet

(Free Report)

PowerFleet, Inc provides wireless Internet-of-Things (IoT) asset management solutions in the United States, Israel, and internationally. The company offers real-time intelligence for organizations to capture IoT data from various types of assets with devices and sensors to increase efficiencies, and improve safety and security, as well as increase their profitability in easy-to-understand reports, dashboards, and real-time alerts; and application programming interfaces for additional integrations and development to boost other enterprise management systems and third-party applications.

