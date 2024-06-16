Sierra Summit Advisors LLC Acquires Shares of 35,279 PowerFleet, Inc. (NASDAQ:PWFL)

Sierra Summit Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of PowerFleet, Inc. (NASDAQ:PWFL – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm acquired 35,279 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $121,000.
Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Perritt Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of PowerFleet by 4.7% during the fourth quarter. Perritt Capital Management Inc. now owns 304,188 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,040,000 after buying an additional 13,700 shares during the last quarter. Symmetry Peak Management LLC bought a new position in shares of PowerFleet during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $479,000. Millrace Asset Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of PowerFleet during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $754,000. Worth Venture Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of PowerFleet by 47.3% during the fourth quarter. Worth Venture Partners LLC now owns 45,840 shares of the company’s stock valued at $157,000 after buying an additional 14,729 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of PowerFleet during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $112,000. 73.40% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
PowerFleet Stock Down 0.7 %
Shares of NASDAQ PWFL opened at $4.53 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $4.82 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $3.82. PowerFleet, Inc. has a 12-month low of $1.64 and a 12-month high of $5.67.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
Read Our Latest Research Report on PowerFleet
About PowerFleet
PowerFleet, Inc provides wireless Internet-of-Things (IoT) asset management solutions in the United States, Israel, and internationally. The company offers real-time intelligence for organizations to capture IoT data from various types of assets with devices and sensors to increase efficiencies, and improve safety and security, as well as increase their profitability in easy-to-understand reports, dashboards, and real-time alerts; and application programming interfaces for additional integrations and development to boost other enterprise management systems and third-party applications.
See Also
- Five stocks we like better than PowerFleet
- Stock Market Upgrades: What Are They?
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 6/10 – 6/14
- Insider Buying Explained: What Investors Need to Know
- Top 5 High-Performance Cryptocurrency ETFs to Watch
- What is the S&P 500 and How It is Distinct from Other Indexes
- 3 Stocks That Plummeted After the Post-Fed Speech Crash
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PWFL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for PowerFleet, Inc. (NASDAQ:PWFL – Free Report).
Receive News & Ratings for PowerFleet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PowerFleet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.