Sierra Summit Advisors LLC Acquires Shares of 6,929 General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS)

Sierra Summit Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 6,929 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $451,000.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Operose Advisors LLC lifted its stake in General Mills by 214.1% during the third quarter. Operose Advisors LLC now owns 402 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 274 shares in the last quarter. MeadowBrook Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of General Mills in the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. Bruce G. Allen Investments LLC acquired a new position in shares of General Mills in the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. Fortitude Family Office LLC acquired a new position in shares of General Mills in the 4th quarter valued at about $40,000. Finally, Northwest Financial Advisors acquired a new position in shares of General Mills in the 4th quarter valued at about $45,000. 75.71% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

General Mills Stock Down 0.2 %

Shares of GIS stock opened at $65.50 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $37.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.02, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.83 and a beta of 0.12. General Mills, Inc. has a one year low of $60.33 and a one year high of $82.59. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $69.02 and a 200 day moving average price of $66.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 0.66 and a quick ratio of 0.40.

General Mills ( NYSE:GIS Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, March 20th. The company reported $1.17 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.05 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $5.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.97 billion. General Mills had a return on equity of 26.84% and a net margin of 12.66%. General Mills’s quarterly revenue was down .5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.97 earnings per share. Analysts predict that General Mills, Inc. will post 4.5 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, insider Jonathon Nudi sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.21, for a total value of $692,100.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 93,381 shares in the company, valued at $6,462,899.01. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In related news, insider Jonathon Nudi sold 10,000 shares of General Mills stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.21, for a total value of $692,100.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 93,381 shares in the company, valued at $6,462,899.01. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Werner Lanette Shaffer sold 710 shares of General Mills stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.57, for a total value of $50,104.70. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 17,397 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,227,706.29. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.24% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

GIS has been the topic of a number of research reports. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on General Mills from $58.00 to $61.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Thursday, March 21st. Sanford C. Bernstein upgraded General Mills from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $62.00 to $70.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 15th. Bank of America increased their price objective on General Mills from $68.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, March 21st. Barclays increased their price target on General Mills from $70.00 to $72.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, March 22nd. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $77.00 price target on shares of General Mills in a report on Monday, April 22nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $71.94.

General Mills, Inc manufactures and markets branded consumer foods worldwide. The company operates through four segments: North America Retail; International; Pet; and North America Foodservice. It offers grain, ready-to-eat cereals, refrigerated yogurt, soup, meal kits, refrigerated and frozen dough products, dessert and baking mixes, bakery flour, frozen pizza and pizza snacks, snack bars, fruit and salty snacks, ice cream and frozen desserts, nutrition bars, and savory snacks, as well as various organic products, including frozen and shelf-stable vegetables.

