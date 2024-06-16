Sierra Summit Advisors LLC Acquires Shares of 7,269 Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE)

Sierra Summit Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund acquired 7,269 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock, valued at approximately $209,000.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of PFE. Advisor OS LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Pfizer by 1.0% in the 4th quarter. Advisor OS LLC now owns 35,202 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,013,000 after buying an additional 365 shares in the last quarter. Safeguard Investment Advisory Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Pfizer by 3.9% in the 4th quarter. Safeguard Investment Advisory Group LLC now owns 9,987 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $288,000 after buying an additional 371 shares in the last quarter. King Wealth Management Group boosted its holdings in shares of Pfizer by 2.4% in the 4th quarter. King Wealth Management Group now owns 16,686 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $480,000 after buying an additional 388 shares in the last quarter. Advance Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Pfizer by 4.0% in the 4th quarter. Advance Capital Management Inc. now owns 10,177 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $293,000 after buying an additional 391 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Annis Gardner Whiting Capital Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Pfizer by 1.4% during the 4th quarter. Annis Gardner Whiting Capital Advisors LLC now owns 28,952 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $834,000 after purchasing an additional 396 shares during the period. 68.36% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Pfizer alerts:

Pfizer Stock Performance

Shares of PFE opened at $27.53 on Friday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $27.56 and a 200-day simple moving average of $27.78. The company has a current ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66. Pfizer Inc. has a 52-week low of $25.20 and a 52-week high of $40.36.

Pfizer Dividend Announcement

Pfizer ( NYSE:PFE Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.56 by $0.26. The business had revenue of $14.88 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.87 billion. Pfizer had a negative net margin of 0.56% and a positive return on equity of 8.64%. The business’s revenue was down 19.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.23 EPS. On average, analysts predict that Pfizer Inc. will post 2.38 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 10th were issued a dividend of $0.42 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 9th. This represents a $1.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.10%. Pfizer’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently -2,799.53%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Guggenheim assumed coverage on shares of Pfizer in a research note on Friday, February 23rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $36.00 price target for the company. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Pfizer from $28.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 2nd. Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a $45.00 price target on shares of Pfizer in a research note on Monday, April 15th. BMO Capital Markets reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $36.00 price target (up previously from $33.00) on shares of Pfizer in a research note on Thursday, May 2nd. Finally, Argus downgraded shares of Pfizer from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, March 22nd. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $35.86.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on PFE

Pfizer Company Profile

(Free Report)

Pfizer Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells biopharmaceutical products in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company offers medicines and vaccines in various therapeutic areas, including cardiovascular metabolic, migraine, and women's health under the Eliquis, Nurtec ODT/Vydura, Zavzpret, and the Premarin family brands; infectious diseases with unmet medical needs under the Prevnar family, Abrysvo, Nimenrix, FSME/IMMUN-TicoVac, and Trumenba brands; and COVID-19 prevention and treatment, and potential future mRNA and antiviral products under the Comirnaty and Paxlovid brands.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PFE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Pfizer Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pfizer and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.