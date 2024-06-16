Sierra Summit Advisors LLC Buys New Holdings in Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG)

Sierra Summit Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 25,303 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock, valued at approximately $8,536,000. Intuitive Surgical accounts for 2.5% of Sierra Summit Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 6th biggest holding.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Baystate Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Intuitive Surgical by 150.0% in the 4th quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC now owns 75 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 45 shares during the period. MCF Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Intuitive Surgical by 108.1% in the 4th quarter. MCF Advisors LLC now owns 77 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 40 shares during the period. Able Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Intuitive Surgical in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Atticus Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Intuitive Surgical by 85.4% in the 4th quarter. Atticus Wealth Management LLC now owns 89 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 41 shares during the period. Finally, MeadowBrook Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Intuitive Surgical in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $30,000. 83.64% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, Director Alan J. Levy sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $370.70, for a total transaction of $741,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 25,319 shares in the company, valued at $9,385,753.30. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. In related news, Director Alan J. Levy sold 2,000 shares of Intuitive Surgical stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $370.70, for a total value of $741,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 25,319 shares in the company, valued at $9,385,753.30. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Mark J. Rubash sold 1,709 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $380.00, for a total value of $649,420.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 16,051 shares in the company, valued at $6,099,380. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 17,956 shares of company stock worth $6,927,011. Company insiders own 0.90% of the company’s stock.

Intuitive Surgical Stock Performance

Shares of Intuitive Surgical stock opened at $425.78 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $151.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 76.86, a PEG ratio of 5.50 and a beta of 1.39. Intuitive Surgical, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $254.85 and a fifty-two week high of $428.86. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $392.70 and a 200 day moving average of $374.43.

Intuitive Surgical (NASDAQ:ISRG – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 18th. The medical equipment provider reported $1.50 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.40 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $1.89 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.87 billion. Intuitive Surgical had a return on equity of 12.91% and a net margin of 27.16%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.00 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that Intuitive Surgical, Inc. will post 4.8 EPS for the current year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on ISRG shares. Robert W. Baird reduced their price objective on Intuitive Surgical from $440.00 to $436.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, April 19th. BTIG Research raised their price target on Intuitive Surgical from $412.00 to $421.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 19th. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their target price on Intuitive Surgical from $365.00 to $375.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, April 19th. Citigroup lifted their target price on Intuitive Surgical from $428.00 to $462.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 3rd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on Intuitive Surgical in a research report on Thursday, May 30th. They set a “buy” rating and a $500.00 target price on the stock. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Intuitive Surgical has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $403.67.

Intuitive Surgical Profile

Intuitive Surgical, Inc develops, manufactures, and markets products that enable physicians and healthcare providers to enhance the quality of and access to minimally invasive care in the United States and internationally. The company offers the da Vinci Surgical System that enables complex surgery using a minimally invasive approach; and Ion endoluminal system, which extends its commercial offerings beyond surgery into diagnostic procedures enabling minimally invasive biopsies in the lung.

