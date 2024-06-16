Sierra Summit Advisors LLC Buys New Shares in Chubb Limited (NYSE:CB)

Sierra Summit Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Chubb Limited (NYSE:CB – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund bought 3,733 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $844,000.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in CB. Scarborough Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Chubb in the fourth quarter valued at $239,000. Burford Brothers Inc. purchased a new stake in Chubb in the fourth quarter valued at $538,000. Sanibel Captiva Trust Company Inc. purchased a new stake in Chubb in the fourth quarter valued at $16,830,000. DRW Securities LLC boosted its holdings in Chubb by 349.0% in the fourth quarter. DRW Securities LLC now owns 7,063 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,596,000 after purchasing an additional 5,490 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Okabena Investment Services Inc. purchased a new stake in Chubb in the fourth quarter valued at $404,000. 83.81% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, COO John W. Keogh sold 34,707 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $251.98, for a total transaction of $8,745,469.86. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 284,136 shares in the company, valued at $71,596,589.28. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, COO John W. Keogh sold 34,707 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $251.98, for a total value of $8,745,469.86. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 284,136 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $71,596,589.28. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Juan Luis Ortega sold 2,400 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $260.98, for a total transaction of $626,352.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 44,632 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,648,059.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 88,119 shares of company stock worth $22,593,042. Corporate insiders own 0.86% of the company’s stock.

Chubb Stock Performance

NYSE:CB opened at $259.46 on Friday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $256.17 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $246.08. The company has a market cap of $105.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.52, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.31 and a beta of 0.66. The company has a quick ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 0.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. Chubb Limited has a 52 week low of $183.71 and a 52 week high of $275.41.

Chubb (NYSE:CB – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 23rd. The financial services provider reported $5.41 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $5.29 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $12.22 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.75 billion. Chubb had a net margin of 17.99% and a return on equity of 16.29%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 14.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $4.41 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Chubb Limited will post 21.19 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Chubb Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 5th. Investors of record on Friday, June 14th will be paid a dividend of $0.91 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 14th. This represents a $3.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.40%. This is an increase from Chubb’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.86. Chubb’s payout ratio is presently 16.16%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms have recently issued reports on CB. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered their target price on shares of Chubb from $297.00 to $294.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 7th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on shares of Chubb from $295.00 to $285.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on shares of Chubb from $253.00 to $266.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, April 8th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Chubb from $258.00 to $260.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 15th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered shares of Chubb from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 24th. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Chubb presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $266.70.

Chubb Profile

Chubb Limited provides insurance and reinsurance products worldwide. The company's North America Commercial P&C Insurance segment offers commercial property, casualty, workers' compensation, package policies, risk management, financial lines, marine, construction, environmental, medical risk, cyber risk, surety, and casualty; and group accident and health insurance to large, middle market, and small commercial businesses.

