Sierra Summit Advisors LLC Buys New Shares in Purple Innovation, Inc. (NASDAQ:PRPL)

Sierra Summit Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Purple Innovation, Inc. (NASDAQ:PRPL – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 970,772 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,000,000. Sierra Summit Advisors LLC owned approximately 0.92% of Purple Innovation as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. FMR LLC lifted its holdings in Purple Innovation by 3.5% during the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 11,702,309 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,011,000 after purchasing an additional 399,139 shares in the last quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in Purple Innovation in the 3rd quarter worth $568,000. AWH Capital L.P. increased its stake in Purple Innovation by 16.5% in the 3rd quarter. AWH Capital L.P. now owns 577,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $988,000 after buying an additional 82,000 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Purple Innovation by 55.1% in the third quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 30,205 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,000 after acquiring an additional 10,731 shares during the period. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC grew its position in shares of Purple Innovation by 36.6% during the fourth quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 51,847 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,000 after purchasing an additional 13,905 shares in the last quarter. 88.41% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Purple Innovation Trading Down 2.9 %

Shares of NASDAQ:PRPL opened at $1.01 on Friday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $1.44 and a 200 day moving average price of $1.33. The company has a quick ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 1.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64. Purple Innovation, Inc. has a 12 month low of $0.55 and a 12 month high of $3.33.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Purple Innovation ( NASDAQ:PRPL Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 7th. The company reported ($0.19) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.15) by ($0.04). The company had revenue of $120.03 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $122.15 million. Purple Innovation had a negative return on equity of 62.31% and a negative net margin of 26.97%. As a group, research analysts expect that Purple Innovation, Inc. will post -0.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on PRPL shares. Roth Capital upgraded shares of Purple Innovation from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 13th. Roth Mkm reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $2.50 price target on shares of Purple Innovation in a research note on Thursday, March 21st. Wedbush restated an “outperform” rating and set a $2.25 price objective on shares of Purple Innovation in a research report on Wednesday, May 8th. Finally, Craig Hallum raised their price target on Purple Innovation from $1.00 to $2.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 13th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $3.95.

Purple Innovation Profile

Purple Innovation, Inc designs and manufactures sleep and other products in the United States and internationally. The company offers mattresses, pillows, cushions, bases, sheets, platforms, adjustable bases, mattress protectors, foundations, blankets, duvets, duvet covers, seat cushions, and pet beds under the Purple brand.

Featured Stories

