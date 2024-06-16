Sierra Summit Advisors LLC Buys New Stake in Revance Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:RVNC)

Sierra Summit Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Revance Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:RVNC – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor bought 86,421 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock, valued at approximately $760,000.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of RVNC. Swiss National Bank grew its stake in Revance Therapeutics by 1.2% during the third quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 184,750 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $2,119,000 after acquiring an additional 2,200 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Revance Therapeutics by 5.8% in the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 663,538 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $7,611,000 after buying an additional 36,493 shares in the last quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board purchased a new position in shares of Revance Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter worth $88,000. Deutsche Bank AG grew its stake in shares of Revance Therapeutics by 13.1% in the 3rd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 45,042 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $517,000 after buying an additional 5,200 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rhenman & Partners Asset Management AB grew its stake in shares of Revance Therapeutics by 194.0% in the 3rd quarter. Rhenman & Partners Asset Management AB now owns 361,679 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $4,148,000 after buying an additional 238,679 shares in the last quarter. 97.70% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Revance Therapeutics Price Performance

Shares of RVNC opened at $2.82 on Friday. Revance Therapeutics, Inc. has a 1-year low of $2.57 and a 1-year high of $29.44. The company has a 50-day moving average of $3.43 and a 200 day moving average of $5.33. The firm has a market capitalization of $294.55 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.78 and a beta of 1.05.

Insider Buying and Selling at Revance Therapeutics

Revance Therapeutics ( NASDAQ:RVNC Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 9th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.54) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.66) by $0.12. The company had revenue of $51.94 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $55.64 million. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Revance Therapeutics, Inc. will post -1.83 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Dwight Moxie sold 8,125 shares of Revance Therapeutics stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.04, for a total value of $40,950.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 137,815 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $694,587.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other Revance Therapeutics news, CFO Tobin Schilke sold 9,361 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.04, for a total transaction of $47,179.44. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 192,666 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $971,036.64. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Dwight Moxie sold 8,125 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.04, for a total transaction of $40,950.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 137,815 shares in the company, valued at approximately $694,587.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 29,089 shares of company stock valued at $143,642. Company insiders own 5.10% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts have commented on the stock. Needham & Company LLC dropped their price objective on shares of Revance Therapeutics from $18.00 to $12.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 10th. Piper Sandler reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $11.00 price objective (down from $20.00) on shares of Revance Therapeutics in a research note on Friday, May 10th. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price objective on shares of Revance Therapeutics from $9.00 to $8.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, May 13th. HC Wainwright dropped their price objective on shares of Revance Therapeutics from $12.00 to $11.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, May 13th. Finally, Mizuho lowered their target price on shares of Revance Therapeutics from $9.00 to $8.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 10th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $11.50.

About Revance Therapeutics

Revance Therapeutics, Inc, a biotechnology company, engages in the development, manufacture, and commercialization of neuromodulators for various aesthetic and therapeutic indications in the United States and internationally. The company's lead drug candidate is DAXXIFY (DaxibotulinumtoxinA-lanm) for injection for the treatment of glabellar lines and cervical dystonia; has completed phase II clinical trials to treat upper facial lines, moderate or severe dynamic forehead lines, and moderate or severe lateral canthal lines; and has completed Phase II clinical trials for the treatment of adult upper limb spasticity and plantar fasciitis.

