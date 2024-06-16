Sierra Summit Advisors LLC Invests $214,000 in ASML Holding (NASDAQ:ASML)

Sierra Summit Advisors LLC purchased a new position in ASML Holding (NASDAQ:ASML – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 283 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock, valued at approximately $214,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV boosted its stake in ASML by 48.4% during the fourth quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 46 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 15 shares in the last quarter. E Fund Management Hong Kong Co. Ltd. bought a new position in ASML during the fourth quarter valued at about $44,000. Bruce G. Allen Investments LLC bought a new position in ASML during the fourth quarter valued at about $49,000. Orion Capital Management LLC bought a new position in ASML during the third quarter valued at about $58,000. Finally, Operose Advisors LLC bought a new position in ASML during the third quarter valued at about $60,000. Institutional investors own 26.07% of the company’s stock.

ASML Stock Down 2.4 %

Shares of ASML stock opened at $1,027.90 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $947.08 and a 200 day moving average price of $884.14. The company has a market cap of $405.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 52.50, a P/E/G ratio of 2.17 and a beta of 1.49. The company has a current ratio of 1.54, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. ASML Holding has a 1 year low of $563.99 and a 1 year high of $1,077.22.

ASML Cuts Dividend

ASML ( NASDAQ:ASML Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 17th. The semiconductor company reported $3.38 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.84 by $0.54. ASML had a return on equity of 56.99% and a net margin of 27.23%. The company had revenue of $5.74 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.73 billion. As a group, analysts expect that ASML Holding will post 20.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 7th. Stockholders of record on Monday, April 29th were issued a dividend of $1.343 per share. This represents a $5.37 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.52%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, April 26th. ASML’s dividend payout ratio is 32.53%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages have recently commented on ASML. Redburn Atlantic raised ASML from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 20th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on ASML from $1,050.00 to $1,150.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 2nd. Sanford C. Bernstein reduced their target price on ASML from $1,072.00 to $1,052.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, April 12th. HSBC began coverage on ASML in a report on Thursday, February 22nd. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Evercore ISI started coverage on ASML in a report on Tuesday, April 16th. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, ASML currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $1,036.00.

ASML Company Profile

ASML Holding N.V. develops, produces, markets, sells, and services advanced semiconductor equipment systems for chipmakers. It offers advanced semiconductor equipment systems, including lithography, metrology, and inspection systems. The company also provides extreme ultraviolet lithography systems; and deep ultraviolet lithography systems comprising immersion and dry lithography solutions to manufacture various range of semiconductor nodes and technologies.

