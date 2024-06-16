Sierra Summit Advisors LLC Invests $218,000 in UroGen Pharma Ltd. (NASDAQ:URGN)

Sierra Summit Advisors LLC purchased a new position in UroGen Pharma Ltd. (NASDAQ:URGN – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 14,515 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $218,000.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of URGN. RA Capital Management L.P. bought a new stake in UroGen Pharma in the 3rd quarter valued at about $20,787,000. RTW Investments LP raised its position in shares of UroGen Pharma by 101.4% during the 4th quarter. RTW Investments LP now owns 1,726,808 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,902,000 after buying an additional 869,344 shares in the last quarter. Silverarc Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of UroGen Pharma during the 3rd quarter worth about $7,129,000. Superstring Capital Management LP bought a new stake in shares of UroGen Pharma during the 4th quarter worth about $3,831,000. Finally, EAM Investors LLC acquired a new position in shares of UroGen Pharma in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $2,389,000. 91.29% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

UroGen Pharma stock opened at $19.20 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $13.76 and its 200-day simple moving average is $15.03. UroGen Pharma Ltd. has a fifty-two week low of $8.69 and a fifty-two week high of $24.13.

UroGen Pharma ( NASDAQ:URGN Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Monday, May 13th. The company reported ($0.97) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.93) by ($0.04). The firm had revenue of $18.78 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $20.73 million. On average, analysts forecast that UroGen Pharma Ltd. will post -3.6 EPS for the current year.

URGN has been the topic of several recent research reports. Oppenheimer lifted their price objective on shares of UroGen Pharma from $32.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday. HC Wainwright lifted their price objective on shares of UroGen Pharma from $54.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, LADENBURG THALM/SH SH lifted their price objective on shares of UroGen Pharma from $48.00 to $53.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday.

In related news, insider Mark Schoenberg sold 12,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.05, for a total transaction of $168,600.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 139,437 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,959,089.85. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 11.13% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

UroGen Pharma Ltd., a biotechnology company, engages in the development and commercialization of solutions for urothelial and specialty cancers. It offers RTGel, a novel proprietary polymeric biocompatible, reverse thermal gelation hydrogel technology to improve therapeutic profiles of existing drugs; and Jelmyto for pyelocalyceal solution.

