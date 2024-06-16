Sierra Summit Advisors LLC Invests $219,000 in ADTRAN Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADTN)

Sierra Summit Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in ADTRAN Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADTN – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 29,811 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock, valued at approximately $219,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Aristides Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of ADTRAN in the fourth quarter worth about $227,000. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC bought a new stake in shares of ADTRAN in the fourth quarter worth about $507,000. RPO LLC bought a new stake in shares of ADTRAN in the fourth quarter worth about $84,000. Cape Investment Advisory Inc. bought a new stake in shares of ADTRAN in the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. Finally, Aigen Investment Management LP bought a new stake in shares of ADTRAN in the fourth quarter worth about $237,000. Institutional investors own 80.56% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:ADTN opened at $5.03 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.33, a current ratio of 2.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73. ADTRAN Holdings, Inc. has a 12-month low of $4.34 and a 12-month high of $11.02. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $5.09 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $5.93. The firm has a market capitalization of $397.96 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.73 and a beta of 1.19.

ADTRAN ( NASDAQ:ADTN Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 7th. The communications equipment provider reported ($0.07) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.12) by $0.05. ADTRAN had a negative return on equity of 18.98% and a negative net margin of 51.42%. The company had revenue of $226.17 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $223.00 million. On average, analysts anticipate that ADTRAN Holdings, Inc. will post -0.23 earnings per share for the current year.

ADTN has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Rosenblatt Securities lowered their price target on ADTRAN from $8.00 to $7.50 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 28th. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $8.00 price objective on shares of ADTRAN in a research report on Monday, May 20th. Northland Capmk raised ADTRAN from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 8th. StockNews.com raised ADTRAN from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, June 10th. Finally, Northland Securities raised ADTRAN from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $7.50 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 8th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $7.67.

ADTRAN Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides networking and communications platforms, software, systems, and services in the United States, Germany, the United Kingdom, and internationally. It operates through two segments, Network Solutions, and Services & Support. It offers residential gateways; ethernet passive optical network ONUs; gigabit passive optical network/XGS-PON ONTs; traditional SSE, routers, and switches; edge cloud; carrier ethernet network interface devices; Optical Line Terminals; Packet Aggregation, Copper Access, and Oscilloquartz; optical transport and engine solutions; infrastructure monitoring solution; and training, professional, software, and managed services.

