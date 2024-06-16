Sierra Summit Advisors LLC Invests $3.99 Million in Booking Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BKNG)

Sierra Summit Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Booking Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BKNG – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor purchased 1,126 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $3,994,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in BKNG. Activest Wealth Management purchased a new stake in shares of Booking in the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Naples Money Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Booking in the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Valued Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Booking in the fourth quarter worth $28,000. Turtle Creek Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Booking in the fourth quarter worth $28,000. Finally, Bourgeon Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Booking in the fourth quarter worth $28,000. 92.42% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

BKNG has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on Booking from $3,950.00 to $4,025.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, May 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on Booking from $3,550.00 to $3,900.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 23rd. Erste Group Bank upgraded Booking from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. Bank of America raised their price target on Booking from $3,900.00 to $3,950.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, May 3rd. Finally, Barclays lowered their price target on Booking from $3,900.00 to $3,800.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 23rd. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-two have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $3,902.54.

Booking Stock Up 0.1 %

Shares of NASDAQ BKNG opened at $3,859.10 on Friday. Booking Holdings Inc. has a twelve month low of $2,587.18 and a twelve month high of $3,918.00. The firm has a market cap of $130.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.94, a PEG ratio of 1.15 and a beta of 1.40. The company has a 50 day moving average of $3,667.16 and a 200 day moving average of $3,571.31.

Booking (NASDAQ:BKNG – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 2nd. The business services provider reported $20.39 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $14.03 by $6.36. Booking had a net margin of 21.81% and a negative return on equity of 288.35%. The company had revenue of $4.42 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.25 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $11.60 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that Booking Holdings Inc. will post 178.54 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Booking Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 7th will be paid a dividend of $8.75 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 7th. This represents a $35.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.91%. Booking’s dividend payout ratio is presently 26.25%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Booking

In other news, CEO Glenn D. Fogel sold 750 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3,534.10, for a total transaction of $2,650,575.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 26,971 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $95,318,211.10. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, CEO Glenn D. Fogel sold 750 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3,534.10, for a total value of $2,650,575.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 26,971 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $95,318,211.10. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, insider Paulo Pisano sold 227 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3,580.75, for a total transaction of $812,830.25. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 4,233 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,157,314.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 1,021 shares of company stock worth $3,617,852. Insiders own 0.12% of the company’s stock.

Booking Profile

Booking Holdings Inc, formerly The Priceline Group Inc, is a provider of travel and restaurant online reservation and related services. The Company, through its online travel companies (OTCs), connects consumers wishing to make travel reservations with providers of travel services across the world. It offers consumers an array of accommodation reservations (including hotels, bed and breakfasts, hostels, apartments, vacation rentals and other properties) through its Booking.com, priceline.com and agoda.com brands.

