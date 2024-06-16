Sierra Summit Advisors LLC Invests $557,000 in Zions Bancorporation, National Association (NASDAQ:ZION)

Sierra Summit Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association (NASDAQ:ZION – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund bought 12,697 shares of the bank’s stock, valued at approximately $557,000.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Federated Hermes Inc. increased its holdings in Zions Bancorporation, National Association by 105.4% in the 4th quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 645 shares of the bank’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 331 shares during the last quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp purchased a new stake in Zions Bancorporation, National Association in the 4th quarter worth about $29,000. Quarry LP purchased a new stake in Zions Bancorporation, National Association in the 4th quarter worth about $49,000. Versant Capital Management Inc increased its holdings in Zions Bancorporation, National Association by 4,613.3% in the 4th quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 2,121 shares of the bank’s stock worth $93,000 after acquiring an additional 2,076 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Principal Securities Inc. purchased a new stake in Zions Bancorporation, National Association in the 4th quarter worth about $126,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.84% of the company’s stock.

Zions Bancorporation, National Association Stock Performance

Shares of ZION stock opened at $40.75 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a current ratio of 0.82. Zions Bancorporation, National Association has a fifty-two week low of $26.35 and a fifty-two week high of $46.15. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $42.26 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $41.66. The company has a market capitalization of $6.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.24, a PEG ratio of 4.68 and a beta of 1.11.

Zions Bancorporation, National Association Announces Dividend

Zions Bancorporation, National Association ( NASDAQ:ZION Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 26th. The bank reported $0.96 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.98 by ($0.02). Zions Bancorporation, National Association had a net margin of 13.23% and a return on equity of 14.05%. The company had revenue of $1.21 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $747.21 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.33 EPS. Analysts expect that Zions Bancorporation, National Association will post 4.37 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 23rd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 16th were paid a dividend of $0.41 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, May 15th. This represents a $1.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.02%. Zions Bancorporation, National Association’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 41.21%.

Insider Activity

In other news, CEO Alan M. Forney sold 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.68, for a total transaction of $65,520.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 22,181 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $968,866.08. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In related news, CEO Alan M. Forney sold 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.68, for a total value of $65,520.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 22,181 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $968,866.08. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Rebecca K. Robinson sold 5,291 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.66, for a total value of $231,005.06. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 22,238 shares in the company, valued at $970,911.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 7,296 shares of company stock valued at $319,192. Company insiders own 2.22% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. StockNews.com lowered Zions Bancorporation, National Association from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, June 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on Zions Bancorporation, National Association from $49.50 to $52.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, April 4th. Truist Financial reissued a “hold” rating and set a $46.00 price objective on shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association in a report on Monday, April 1st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft initiated coverage on Zions Bancorporation, National Association in a report on Wednesday, April 10th. They set a “hold” rating and a $47.00 price objective for the company. Finally, UBS Group cut their price objective on Zions Bancorporation, National Association from $47.00 to $45.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 23rd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $43.82.

Zions Bancorporation, National Association Profile

Zions Bancorporation, National Association provides various banking products and related services primarily in the states of Arizona, California, Colorado, Idaho, Nevada, New Mexico, Oregon, Texas, Utah, Washington, and Wyoming. It operates through Zions Bank, California Bank & Trust, Amegy Bank, National Bank of Arizona, Nevada State Bank, Vectra Bank Colorado, and The Commerce Bank of Washington segments.

