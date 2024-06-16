Sierra Summit Advisors LLC Makes New $227,000 Investment in Steel Dynamics, Inc. (NASDAQ:STLD)

Sierra Summit Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Steel Dynamics, Inc. (NASDAQ:STLD – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund bought 1,925 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $227,000.
Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of STLD. CVA Family Office LLC purchased a new stake in Steel Dynamics during the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. Turtle Creek Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Steel Dynamics in the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. Lindbrook Capital LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Steel Dynamics by 117.5% in the 4th quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 248 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 134 shares during the last quarter. Security National Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Steel Dynamics in the 4th quarter valued at $30,000. Finally, Exchange Traded Concepts LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Steel Dynamics in the 4th quarter valued at $44,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.41% of the company’s stock.
Insider Buying and Selling at Steel Dynamics
In other news, SVP Christopher A. Graham sold 21,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $136.81, for a total value of $2,873,010.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 60,415 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,265,376.15. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 6.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
Steel Dynamics Trading Down 0.6 %
Shares of STLD stock opened at $120.69 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $133.42 and its 200-day moving average price is $128.03. The company has a current ratio of 2.87, a quick ratio of 1.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. The stock has a market cap of $18.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.29 and a beta of 1.40. Steel Dynamics, Inc. has a twelve month low of $95.53 and a twelve month high of $151.34.
Steel Dynamics (NASDAQ:STLD – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 23rd. The basic materials company reported $3.67 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.54 by $0.13. The company had revenue of $4.69 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.74 billion. Steel Dynamics had a net margin of 12.89% and a return on equity of 27.62%. Steel Dynamics’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $4.01 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that Steel Dynamics, Inc. will post 12.2 earnings per share for the current year.
Steel Dynamics Dividend Announcement
The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 12th. Shareholders of record on Sunday, June 30th will be paid a $0.46 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 28th. This represents a $1.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.52%. Steel Dynamics’s dividend payout ratio is currently 12.64%.
Steel Dynamics Profile
Steel Dynamics, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a steel producer and metal recycler in the United States. The Steel Operations segment offers hot rolled, cold rolled, and coated steel products; parallel flange beams and channel sections, flat bars, large unequal leg angles, and reinforcing steel bars, as well as standard strength carbon, intermediate alloy hardness, and premium grade rail products; engineered special-bar-quality products, merchant-bar-quality products, and other engineered round steel bars; channels, angles, flats, merchant rounds, and reinforcing steel bars; and specialty shapes and light structural steel products.
