Sierra Summit Advisors LLC Makes New $227,000 Investment in Steel Dynamics, Inc. (NASDAQ:STLD)

Sierra Summit Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Steel Dynamics, Inc. (NASDAQ:STLD – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund bought 1,925 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $227,000.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of STLD. CVA Family Office LLC purchased a new stake in Steel Dynamics during the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. Turtle Creek Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Steel Dynamics in the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. Lindbrook Capital LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Steel Dynamics by 117.5% in the 4th quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 248 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 134 shares during the last quarter. Security National Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Steel Dynamics in the 4th quarter valued at $30,000. Finally, Exchange Traded Concepts LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Steel Dynamics in the 4th quarter valued at $44,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.41% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Steel Dynamics

In other news, SVP Christopher A. Graham sold 21,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $136.81, for a total value of $2,873,010.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 60,415 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,265,376.15. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 6.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

STLD has been the topic of several recent research reports. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on shares of Steel Dynamics from $110.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, March 18th. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of Steel Dynamics in a report on Monday, May 20th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $150.00 price objective on the stock. Citigroup increased their price target on shares of Steel Dynamics from $130.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 13th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on shares of Steel Dynamics from $100.00 to $118.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 16th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Steel Dynamics has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $125.29.

Steel Dynamics Trading Down 0.6 %

Shares of STLD stock opened at $120.69 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $133.42 and its 200-day moving average price is $128.03. The company has a current ratio of 2.87, a quick ratio of 1.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. The stock has a market cap of $18.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.29 and a beta of 1.40. Steel Dynamics, Inc. has a twelve month low of $95.53 and a twelve month high of $151.34.

Steel Dynamics (NASDAQ:STLD – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 23rd. The basic materials company reported $3.67 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.54 by $0.13. The company had revenue of $4.69 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.74 billion. Steel Dynamics had a net margin of 12.89% and a return on equity of 27.62%. Steel Dynamics’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $4.01 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that Steel Dynamics, Inc. will post 12.2 earnings per share for the current year.

Steel Dynamics Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 12th. Shareholders of record on Sunday, June 30th will be paid a $0.46 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 28th. This represents a $1.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.52%. Steel Dynamics’s dividend payout ratio is currently 12.64%.

Steel Dynamics Profile

Steel Dynamics, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a steel producer and metal recycler in the United States. The Steel Operations segment offers hot rolled, cold rolled, and coated steel products; parallel flange beams and channel sections, flat bars, large unequal leg angles, and reinforcing steel bars, as well as standard strength carbon, intermediate alloy hardness, and premium grade rail products; engineered special-bar-quality products, merchant-bar-quality products, and other engineered round steel bars; channels, angles, flats, merchant rounds, and reinforcing steel bars; and specialty shapes and light structural steel products.

