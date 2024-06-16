Sierra Summit Advisors LLC Makes New $490,000 Investment in Dynavax Technologies Co. (NASDAQ:DVAX)

Sierra Summit Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Dynavax Technologies Co. (NASDAQ:DVAX – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 35,038 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock, valued at approximately $490,000.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Eventide Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Dynavax Technologies by 103.0% during the fourth quarter. Eventide Asset Management LLC now owns 2,893,435 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $40,450,000 after purchasing an additional 1,468,435 shares in the last quarter. Parkman Healthcare Partners LLC acquired a new position in Dynavax Technologies in the fourth quarter valued at $3,550,000. Kynam Capital Management LP raised its holdings in shares of Dynavax Technologies by 202.9% in the fourth quarter. Kynam Capital Management LP now owns 1,514,383 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $21,171,000 after buying an additional 1,014,383 shares during the last quarter. Affinity Asset Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Dynavax Technologies by 50.0% in the fourth quarter. Affinity Asset Advisors LLC now owns 300,000 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $4,194,000 after buying an additional 100,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rafferty Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Dynavax Technologies by 13.4% in the fourth quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC now owns 540,319 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $7,554,000 after buying an additional 63,685 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.96% of the company’s stock.

Get Dynavax Technologies alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms recently issued reports on DVAX. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and set a $29.00 price target on shares of Dynavax Technologies in a report on Thursday, May 9th. William Blair reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Dynavax Technologies in a report on Friday, February 23rd. Finally, StockNews.com lowered shares of Dynavax Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 28th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $25.33.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Francis Cano sold 3,615 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.93, for a total value of $43,126.95. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 36,905 shares in the company, valued at $440,276.65. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Company insiders own 2.98% of the company’s stock.

Dynavax Technologies Trading Down 3.8 %

Shares of DVAX opened at $11.55 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 15.20, a quick ratio of 14.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $11.64 and its two-hundred day moving average is $12.63. Dynavax Technologies Co. has a twelve month low of $10.48 and a twelve month high of $15.15. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 192.50 and a beta of 1.20.

Dynavax Technologies (NASDAQ:DVAX – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 8th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.07) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.05) by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $50.79 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $51.98 million. Dynavax Technologies had a return on equity of 1.52% and a net margin of 3.91%. On average, research analysts predict that Dynavax Technologies Co. will post 0.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Dynavax Technologies

(Free Report)

Dynavax Technologies Corporation, a commercial stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing vaccines in the United States. It markets HEPLISAV-B, a hepatitis B vaccine for prevention of infection caused by all known subtypes of hepatitis B virus in age 18 years and older in the United States and Europe.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Dynavax Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dynavax Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.