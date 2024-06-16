Sierra Summit Advisors LLC Makes New $523,000 Investment in EyePoint Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:EYPT)

Sierra Summit Advisors LLC purchased a new position in EyePoint Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:EYPT – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 22,613 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $523,000.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. PFM Health Sciences LP bought a new stake in EyePoint Pharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter worth $3,949,000. Artia Global Partners LP bought a new stake in EyePoint Pharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter worth $1,156,000. Ghisallo Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in EyePoint Pharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter worth $2,511,000. Ratan Capital Management LP bought a new stake in EyePoint Pharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter worth $1,040,000. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its stake in EyePoint Pharmaceuticals by 36.0% in the fourth quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 4,724 shares of the company’s stock worth $109,000 after purchasing an additional 1,250 shares during the last quarter. 99.41% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other EyePoint Pharmaceuticals news, major shareholder Cormorant Asset Management, Lp acquired 581,765 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 18th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $18.03 per share, for a total transaction of $10,489,222.95. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now owns 7,475,000 shares in the company, valued at $134,774,250. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other EyePoint Pharmaceuticals news, Director David R. Guyer sold 11,625 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.65, for a total value of $147,056.25. Following the sale, the director now owns 5,550 shares in the company, valued at $70,207.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Cormorant Asset Management, Lp purchased 581,765 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 18th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $18.03 per share, for a total transaction of $10,489,222.95. Following the acquisition, the insider now owns 7,475,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $134,774,250. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 4.74% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ EYPT opened at $9.38 on Friday. EyePoint Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 1 year low of $5.67 and a 1 year high of $30.99. The company’s 50-day moving average is $14.25 and its 200 day moving average is $19.95.

EyePoint Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:EYPT – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 8th. The company reported ($0.55) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.34) by ($0.21). EyePoint Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 157.77% and a negative return on equity of 49.94%. The company had revenue of $11.68 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.50 million. On average, research analysts anticipate that EyePoint Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -2.21 EPS for the current fiscal year.

EYPT has been the subject of several recent research reports. HC Wainwright lowered their price target on shares of EyePoint Pharmaceuticals from $33.00 to $30.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, May 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on shares of EyePoint Pharmaceuticals from $35.00 to $32.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, June 4th. Mizuho lowered their price objective on shares of EyePoint Pharmaceuticals from $39.00 to $30.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 7th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of EyePoint Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 9th. Finally, Chardan Capital lowered their price objective on shares of EyePoint Pharmaceuticals from $39.00 to $28.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $33.29.

EyePoint Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in developing and commercializing therapeutics to improve the lives of patients with serious retinal diseases. The company's pipeline leverages its proprietary bioerodible Durasert E technology for sustained intraocular drug delivery.

