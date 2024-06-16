Sierra Summit Advisors LLC Makes New Investment in Equifax Inc. (NYSE:EFX)

Sierra Summit Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Equifax Inc. (NYSE:EFX – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 845 shares of the credit services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $209,000.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. KB Financial Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Equifax during the 3rd quarter worth about $25,000. Wetzel Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Equifax during the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. Turtle Creek Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Equifax during the 4th quarter worth about $41,000. ORG Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Equifax during the 4th quarter worth about $49,000. Finally, CVA Family Office LLC acquired a new stake in Equifax during the 4th quarter worth about $85,000. 96.20% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on EFX shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on Equifax from $290.00 to $273.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, April 19th. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $305.00 price target on shares of Equifax in a report on Thursday, April 18th. Bank of America reduced their price target on Equifax from $300.00 to $255.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, April 19th. Robert W. Baird reduced their price target on Equifax from $275.00 to $260.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, April 19th. Finally, Oppenheimer reduced their price target on Equifax from $291.00 to $272.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, April 19th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Equifax presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $270.19.

Equifax Price Performance

Equifax stock opened at $241.61 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a current ratio of 0.73. The firm has a market cap of $29.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 53.81, a P/E/G ratio of 1.68 and a beta of 1.57. The business’s fifty day moving average is $236.64 and its two-hundred day moving average is $245.41. Equifax Inc. has a 52 week low of $159.95 and a 52 week high of $275.10.

Equifax (NYSE:EFX – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 18th. The credit services provider reported $1.50 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.44 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $1.39 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.40 billion. Equifax had a return on equity of 19.08% and a net margin of 10.42%. The business’s revenue was up 6.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.43 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that Equifax Inc. will post 7.37 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Equifax Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 19th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 24th will be paid a dividend of $0.39 per share. This represents a $1.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.65%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 23rd. Equifax’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 34.74%.

Insider Activity

In other news, EVP Rodolfo O. Ploder sold 14,097 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $225.45, for a total transaction of $3,178,168.65. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 75,964 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $17,126,083.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, EVP Rodolfo O. Ploder sold 14,097 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $225.45, for a total transaction of $3,178,168.65. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 75,964 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $17,126,083.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Carla Chaney sold 5,178 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $238.63, for a total value of $1,235,626.14. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 16,884 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,029,028.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 83,635 shares of company stock valued at $18,969,282 over the last 90 days. 1.57% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Equifax Company Profile

Equifax Inc operates as a data, analytics, and technology company. The company operates through three segments: Workforce Solutions, U.S. Information Solutions (USIS), and International. The Workforce Solutions segment offers services that enables customers to verify income, employment, educational history, criminal justice data, healthcare professional licensure, and sanctions of people in the United States; and employer customers with services that assist them in complying with and automating payroll-related and human resource management processes throughout the entire cycle of the employment relationship.

