Sierra Summit Advisors LLC Makes New Investment in Nkarta, Inc. (NASDAQ:NKTX)

Sierra Summit Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Nkarta, Inc. (NASDAQ:NKTX – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund acquired 11,801 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $78,000.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Commodore Capital LP purchased a new position in shares of Nkarta in the fourth quarter worth about $18,018,000. Wasatch Advisors LP increased its stake in shares of Nkarta by 13.6% in the fourth quarter. Wasatch Advisors LP now owns 2,099,699 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,858,000 after purchasing an additional 251,795 shares in the last quarter. Boxer Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Nkarta in the fourth quarter worth about $9,504,000. Superstring Capital Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Nkarta in the fourth quarter worth about $2,293,000. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Nkarta in the third quarter worth about $89,000. Institutional investors own 80.54% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Nkarta

In other Nkarta news, Director Simeon George acquired 2,000,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 27th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $10.00 per share, for a total transaction of $20,000,000.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 1,548,341 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,483,410. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 8.70% of the company’s stock.

Nkarta Price Performance

NKTX stock opened at $6.01 on Friday. Nkarta, Inc. has a one year low of $1.28 and a one year high of $16.24. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $7.04 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $8.08.

Nkarta (NASDAQ:NKTX – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 9th. The company reported ($0.58) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.56) by ($0.02). As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Nkarta, Inc. will post -2.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Needham & Company LLC reduced their target price on shares of Nkarta from $15.00 to $13.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, May 13th. Mizuho reduced their target price on shares of Nkarta from $31.00 to $25.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, March 22nd. Raymond James reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $16.00 price objective (up previously from $13.00) on shares of Nkarta in a research note on Friday, March 22nd. Canaccord Genuity Group reduced their price objective on shares of Nkarta from $16.00 to $15.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 10th. Finally, HC Wainwright boosted their price target on shares of Nkarta from $22.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, May 13th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $17.83.

Nkarta Company Profile

Nkarta, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes natural killer cell therapies for cancer and autoimmune disease treatment. The company's lead product candidate is NKX019, a chimeric antigen receptor-natural killer (CAR NK) targeting the CD19 antigen that is in Phase 1 clinical trial for the treatment of relapsed/refractory (r/r) non-hodgkin lymphoma, as well as for lupus nephritis.

