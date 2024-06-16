Sierra Summit Advisors LLC Makes New Investment in NRG Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NRG)

Sierra Summit Advisors LLC bought a new position in NRG Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NRG – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 8,984 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $464,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. CENTRAL TRUST Co lifted its stake in shares of NRG Energy by 1,005.5% in the 4th quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 807 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $42,000 after acquiring an additional 734 shares during the period. Blue Trust Inc. lifted its stake in shares of NRG Energy by 35.4% in the 4th quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 865 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $45,000 after acquiring an additional 226 shares during the period. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. acquired a new stake in shares of NRG Energy in the 4th quarter worth approximately $51,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of NRG Energy by 37.1% in the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,524 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $79,000 after acquiring an additional 412 shares during the period. Finally, GAMMA Investing LLC acquired a new stake in shares of NRG Energy in the 4th quarter worth approximately $106,000. Institutional investors own 97.72% of the company’s stock.

NRG has been the subject of several recent research reports. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on shares of NRG Energy from $73.00 to $82.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 8th. Evercore ISI increased their target price on shares of NRG Energy from $55.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “in-line” rating in a research note on Monday, March 18th. StockNews.com raised shares of NRG Energy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 6th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of NRG Energy from $100.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 15th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of NRG Energy from $70.00 to $83.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 28th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, NRG Energy has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $68.00.

In other news, insider Rasesh M. Patel sold 24,546 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.41, for a total transaction of $2,047,381.86. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 266,064 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $22,192,398.24. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.86% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:NRG opened at $78.64 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.61. NRG Energy, Inc. has a 1 year low of $32.94 and a 1 year high of $87.58. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $77.86 and its 200 day simple moving average is $63.08. The firm has a market capitalization of $16.39 billion, a PE ratio of 11.14 and a beta of 1.07.

NRG Energy (NYSE:NRG – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 7th. The utilities provider reported $0.80 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.92 by ($0.12). NRG Energy had a net margin of 5.76% and a return on equity of 42.60%. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that NRG Energy, Inc. will post 4.5 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 1st were issued a $0.4075 dividend. This represents a $1.63 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.07%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, April 30th. NRG Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 23.09%.

NRG Energy, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an energy and home services company in the United States and Canada. It operates through Texas; East; West/Services/Other; Vivint Smart Home; and Corporate Activities segments. The company produces and sells electricity generated using coal, oil, solar, and battery storage; natural gas; and a cloud-based home platform, including hardware, software, sales, installation, customer service, technical support, and professional monitoring solutions.

