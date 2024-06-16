Sierra Summit Advisors LLC Makes New Investment in VAALCO Energy, Inc. (NYSE:EGY)

Sierra Summit Advisors LLC purchased a new position in VAALCO Energy, Inc. (NYSE:EGY – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund purchased 56,299 shares of the energy company’s stock, valued at approximately $253,000.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Swiss National Bank raised its position in VAALCO Energy by 1.3% in the third quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 237,100 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $1,041,000 after acquiring an additional 3,100 shares during the period. Private Advisor Group LLC raised its position in VAALCO Energy by 10.6% in the fourth quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 36,923 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $166,000 after acquiring an additional 3,538 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. raised its position in VAALCO Energy by 22.7% in the fourth quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 19,739 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $89,000 after acquiring an additional 3,650 shares during the period. Perritt Capital Management Inc. raised its position in VAALCO Energy by 3.4% in the third quarter. Perritt Capital Management Inc. now owns 160,383 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $704,000 after acquiring an additional 5,200 shares during the period. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its position in shares of VAALCO Energy by 48.8% during the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 23,375 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $105,000 after purchasing an additional 7,662 shares during the period. 50.32% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

EGY has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Roth Mkm raised their price objective on shares of VAALCO Energy from $7.25 to $8.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 11th. StockNews.com cut shares of VAALCO Energy from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 6th.

VAALCO Energy Price Performance

VAALCO Energy stock opened at $6.10 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $6.37 and a 200-day moving average price of $5.36. The firm has a market capitalization of $631.11 million, a PE ratio of 10.17 and a beta of 1.18. The company has a current ratio of 1.66, a quick ratio of 1.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. VAALCO Energy, Inc. has a 12-month low of $3.55 and a 12-month high of $7.51.

VAALCO Energy (NYSE:EGY – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 7th. The energy company reported $0.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.02 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $100.16 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $91.23 million. VAALCO Energy had a net margin of 13.60% and a return on equity of 14.04%. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that VAALCO Energy, Inc. will post 0.47 EPS for the current year.

VAALCO Energy Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 21st. Investors of record on Friday, May 17th will be issued a dividend of $0.063 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 16th. This represents a $0.25 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.13%. VAALCO Energy’s payout ratio is 41.67%.

VAALCO Energy Company Profile

VAALCO Energy, Inc, an independent energy company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids in Gabon, Egypt, Equatorial Guinea, and Canada. The company holds 58.8% interest in the Etame production sharing contract related to the Etame Marin block covering an area of approximately 46,200 gross acres located offshore in the Republic of Gabon in West Africa.

