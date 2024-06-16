Sierra Summit Advisors LLC Purchases New Position in Evolus, Inc. (NASDAQ:EOLS)

Sierra Summit Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Evolus, Inc. (NASDAQ:EOLS – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund purchased 11,272 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $119,000.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Walleye Capital LLC boosted its position in Evolus by 650.1% during the 3rd quarter. Walleye Capital LLC now owns 293,084 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,679,000 after buying an additional 254,013 shares during the period. Trexquant Investment LP boosted its position in Evolus by 74.9% during the 4th quarter. Trexquant Investment LP now owns 158,075 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,665,000 after buying an additional 67,678 shares during the period. Stonepine Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Evolus by 3.0% during the 4th quarter. Stonepine Capital Management LLC now owns 5,333,004 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,157,000 after buying an additional 154,000 shares during the period. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC boosted its position in Evolus by 1.9% during the 3rd quarter. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC now owns 158,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,446,000 after buying an additional 3,000 shares during the period. Finally, Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Evolus during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $1,200,000. 90.69% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms recently commented on EOLS. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $27.00 target price on shares of Evolus in a research report on Tuesday, May 21st. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and issued a $22.00 price target on shares of Evolus in a research report on Wednesday, May 8th.

Evolus Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ EOLS opened at $11.33 on Friday. Evolus, Inc. has a 52-week low of $7.07 and a 52-week high of $15.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.54, a quick ratio of 2.96 and a current ratio of 3.21. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $12.47 and its 200-day moving average price is $12.31.

Evolus (NASDAQ:EOLS – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 7th. The company reported ($0.20) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.15) by ($0.05). The firm had revenue of $59.33 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $58.78 million. Research analysts forecast that Evolus, Inc. will post -0.61 EPS for the current year.

Insider Activity

In other news, insider David Moatazedi sold 155,278 shares of Evolus stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.92, for a total value of $2,006,191.76. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 533,349 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,890,869.08. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, insider David Moatazedi sold 155,278 shares of Evolus stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.92, for a total value of $2,006,191.76. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 533,349 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,890,869.08. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Sandra Beaver sold 2,423 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.72, for a total transaction of $30,820.56. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 151,778 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,930,616.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 224,406 shares of company stock worth $2,934,339 in the last quarter. 6.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Evolus Company Profile

Evolus, Inc, a performance beauty company, focuses on delivering products in the cash-pay aesthetic market in the United States, Canada, and Europe. The company offers Jeuveau, a proprietary 900 kilodalton purified botulinum toxin type A formulation for the temporary improvement in the appearance of moderate to severe glabellar lines in adults.

