Sierra Summit Advisors LLC Purchases New Shares in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHX)

Sierra Summit Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHX – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor purchased 4,475 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $252,000.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in SCHX. Blair William & Co. IL boosted its stake in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 22.9% in the 3rd quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 16,573 shares of the company’s stock valued at $839,000 after purchasing an additional 3,089 shares during the period. Kestra Advisory Services LLC lifted its position in shares of Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 4.2% during the 3rd quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 55,120 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,789,000 after acquiring an additional 2,212 shares during the period. QRG Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Schwab US Large-Cap ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $355,000. FMR LLC lifted its position in shares of Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 21.3% during the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 221,627 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,214,000 after acquiring an additional 38,925 shares during the period. Finally, Pinkerton Retirement Specialists LLC lifted its position in shares of Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 0.4% during the 3rd quarter. Pinkerton Retirement Specialists LLC now owns 906,440 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,866,000 after acquiring an additional 3,533 shares during the period.

Schwab US Large-Cap ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA:SCHX opened at $64.10 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $61.60 and a 200-day moving average price of $59.41. The company has a market cap of $41.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.53 and a beta of 1.02. Schwab US Large-Cap ETF has a fifty-two week low of $48.31 and a fifty-two week high of $64.31.

About Schwab US Large-Cap ETF

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap ETF (the Fund) goal is to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Fund’s index includes the large-cap portion of the Dow Jones U.S. Total Stock Market Index available to investors in the marketplace. The Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Total Stock Market Index includes the components ranked 1-750 by full market capitalization.

