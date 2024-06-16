Sierra Summit Advisors LLC Purchases New Shares in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHX)

Sierra Summit Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHX – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor purchased 4,475 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $252,000.
Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in SCHX. Blair William & Co. IL boosted its stake in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 22.9% in the 3rd quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 16,573 shares of the company’s stock valued at $839,000 after purchasing an additional 3,089 shares during the period. Kestra Advisory Services LLC lifted its position in shares of Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 4.2% during the 3rd quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 55,120 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,789,000 after acquiring an additional 2,212 shares during the period. QRG Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Schwab US Large-Cap ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $355,000. FMR LLC lifted its position in shares of Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 21.3% during the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 221,627 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,214,000 after acquiring an additional 38,925 shares during the period. Finally, Pinkerton Retirement Specialists LLC lifted its position in shares of Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 0.4% during the 3rd quarter. Pinkerton Retirement Specialists LLC now owns 906,440 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,866,000 after acquiring an additional 3,533 shares during the period.
Schwab US Large-Cap ETF Stock Performance
NYSEARCA:SCHX opened at $64.10 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $61.60 and a 200-day moving average price of $59.41. The company has a market cap of $41.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.53 and a beta of 1.02. Schwab US Large-Cap ETF has a fifty-two week low of $48.31 and a fifty-two week high of $64.31.
About Schwab US Large-Cap ETF
Schwab U.S. Large-Cap ETF (the Fund) goal is to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Fund’s index includes the large-cap portion of the Dow Jones U.S. Total Stock Market Index available to investors in the marketplace. The Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Total Stock Market Index includes the components ranked 1-750 by full market capitalization.
Recommended Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Schwab US Large-Cap ETF
- What is a Special Dividend?
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 6/10 – 6/14
- 3 Fintech Stocks With Good 2021 Prospects
- Top 5 High-Performance Cryptocurrency ETFs to Watch
- How to Know if a Stock Pays Dividends and When They Are Paid Out
- 3 Stocks That Plummeted After the Post-Fed Speech Crash
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SCHX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Schwab US Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHX – Free Report).
Receive News & Ratings for Schwab US Large-Cap ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schwab US Large-Cap ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.