Sierra Summit Advisors LLC Purchases Shares of 10,913 AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV)

Sierra Summit Advisors LLC acquired a new position in AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund acquired 10,913 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,691,000.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vermillion & White Wealth Management Group LLC bought a new position in shares of AbbVie in the fourth quarter worth approximately $26,000. Able Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in AbbVie in the 4th quarter valued at $33,000. Clarity Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in AbbVie in the 4th quarter worth $42,000. DiNuzzo Private Wealth Inc. bought a new position in shares of AbbVie during the 4th quarter valued at about $44,000. Finally, Clear Investment Research LLC purchased a new position in shares of AbbVie during the fourth quarter valued at about $48,000. 70.23% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the company. HSBC raised AbbVie from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $185.00 price target for the company in a research note on Wednesday, June 5th. Cantor Fitzgerald started coverage on shares of AbbVie in a research report on Friday, May 17th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $200.00 price target on the stock. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price objective on shares of AbbVie from $195.00 to $180.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 29th. Barclays reduced their target price on shares of AbbVie from $195.00 to $187.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 29th. Finally, Guggenheim increased their price target on shares of AbbVie from $188.00 to $190.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, March 22nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $178.21.

AbbVie Stock Performance

Shares of AbbVie stock opened at $168.59 on Friday. AbbVie Inc. has a one year low of $130.96 and a one year high of $182.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.93, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a current ratio of 0.94. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $163.56 and its 200 day moving average price is $165.80. The company has a market cap of $297.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 50.03, a PEG ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 0.60.

AbbVie (NYSE:ABBV – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 3rd. The company reported $2.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.26 by $0.05. AbbVie had a net margin of 11.02% and a return on equity of 179.47%. The firm had revenue of $12.31 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.93 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $2.46 earnings per share. AbbVie’s revenue was up .7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts predict that AbbVie Inc. will post 11.26 EPS for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, EVP Nicholas Donoghoe sold 21,082 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $176.30, for a total transaction of $3,716,756.60. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 55,903 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,855,698.90. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, EVP Jeffrey Ryan Stewart sold 58,949 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $178.79, for a total transaction of $10,539,491.71. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 60,941 shares in the company, valued at $10,895,641.39. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Nicholas Donoghoe sold 21,082 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $176.30, for a total value of $3,716,756.60. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 55,903 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,855,698.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.25% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

AbbVie Profile

AbbVie Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells pharmaceuticals worldwide. The company offers Humira, an injection for autoimmune and intestinal Behçet's diseases, and pyoderma gangrenosum; Skyrizi to treat moderate to severe plaque psoriasis, psoriatic disease, and Crohn's disease; Rinvoq to treat rheumatoid and psoriatic arthritis, ankylosing spondylitis, atopic dermatitis, axial spondyloarthropathy, ulcerative colitis, and Crohn's disease; Imbruvica for the treatment of adult patients with blood cancers; Epkinly to treat lymphoma; Elahere to treat cancer; and Venclexta/Venclyxto to treat blood cancers.

Further Reading

