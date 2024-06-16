Sierra Summit Advisors LLC Purchases Shares of 5,851 American Electric Power Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEP)

Sierra Summit Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in American Electric Power Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEP – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 5,851 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $475,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of AEP. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its holdings in shares of American Electric Power by 14.4% in the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 28,591,562 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,150,657,000 after buying an additional 3,589,451 shares during the last quarter. Nomura Holdings Inc. bought a new stake in shares of American Electric Power in the 4th quarter worth about $175,667,000. Invesco Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of American Electric Power by 13.7% in the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 9,798,204 shares of the company’s stock worth $737,021,000 after buying an additional 1,181,706 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of American Electric Power by 67.7% during the 4th quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,586,250 shares of the company’s stock worth $210,055,000 after purchasing an additional 1,043,885 shares during the period. Finally, ANTIPODES PARTNERS Ltd boosted its stake in shares of American Electric Power by 70.7% during the 3rd quarter. ANTIPODES PARTNERS Ltd now owns 1,953,072 shares of the company’s stock worth $145,835,000 after purchasing an additional 809,067 shares during the period. 75.24% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get American Electric Power alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

AEP has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Cfra reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $92.00 price target (up from $90.00) on shares of American Electric Power in a research note on Tuesday, February 27th. Scotiabank lifted their price target on shares of American Electric Power from $86.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “sector outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 1st. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on shares of American Electric Power from $95.00 to $99.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 14th. UBS Group cut shares of American Electric Power from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $86.00 to $83.00 in a research report on Monday, March 11th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of American Electric Power from $91.00 to $98.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $88.92.

Insider Buying and Selling at American Electric Power

In other American Electric Power news, EVP Greg B. Hall sold 5,880 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $88.25, for a total transaction of $518,910.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 6,385 shares in the company, valued at approximately $563,476.25. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, EVP Greg B. Hall sold 5,880 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, May 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $88.25, for a total value of $518,910.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 6,385 shares in the company, valued at $563,476.25. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Antonio P. Smyth sold 4,898 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.00, for a total transaction of $440,820.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 6,446 shares in the company, valued at approximately $580,140. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.12% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

American Electric Power Trading Up 0.1 %

NASDAQ AEP opened at $88.00 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 0.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.50. The firm has a market cap of $46.39 billion, a PE ratio of 16.33, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.61 and a beta of 0.53. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $87.79 and a 200 day moving average price of $83.62. American Electric Power Company, Inc. has a 52 week low of $69.38 and a 52 week high of $93.44.

American Electric Power (NASDAQ:AEP – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 30th. The company reported $1.27 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.25 by $0.02. American Electric Power had a net margin of 14.60% and a return on equity of 11.23%. The firm had revenue of $5 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.02 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.11 EPS. American Electric Power’s revenue was up 6.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that American Electric Power Company, Inc. will post 5.58 EPS for the current fiscal year.

American Electric Power Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 10th were paid a dividend of $0.88 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 9th. This represents a $3.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.00%. American Electric Power’s payout ratio is 65.31%.

About American Electric Power

(Free Report)

American Electric Power Company, Inc, an electric public utility holding company, engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity for sale to retail and wholesale customers in the United States. It operates through Vertically Integrated Utilities, Transmission and Distribution Utilities, AEP Transmission Holdco, and Generation & Marketing segments.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for American Electric Power Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for American Electric Power and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.