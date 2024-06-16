Sierra Summit Advisors LLC Purchases Shares of 5,856 Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ)

Sierra Summit Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 5,856 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock, valued at approximately $221,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VZ. Scarborough Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Verizon Communications in the fourth quarter worth $269,000. Proathlete Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Verizon Communications in the fourth quarter worth $705,000. Dodge & Cox bought a new position in Verizon Communications in the fourth quarter worth $207,000. Napa Wealth Management bought a new position in Verizon Communications in the fourth quarter worth $2,605,000. Finally, WNY Asset Management LLC lifted its position in Verizon Communications by 10.1% in the fourth quarter. WNY Asset Management LLC now owns 218,593 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $8,241,000 after purchasing an additional 20,019 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 62.06% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

VZ has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. StockNews.com raised Verizon Communications from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, May 4th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on Verizon Communications from $36.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 2nd. Tigress Financial lifted their price objective on Verizon Communications from $50.00 to $52.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 17th. Redburn Atlantic raised Verizon Communications from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $33.00 to $39.00 in a report on Friday, March 22nd. Finally, Oppenheimer reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $48.00 price objective on shares of Verizon Communications in a report on Tuesday, April 23rd. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $44.77.

Verizon Communications Price Performance

Verizon Communications stock opened at $39.67 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $166.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.80, a PEG ratio of 2.88 and a beta of 0.42. Verizon Communications Inc. has a 1 year low of $30.14 and a 1 year high of $43.42. The business has a 50-day moving average of $40.03 and a 200-day moving average of $39.87. The company has a current ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42.

Verizon Communications (NYSE:VZ – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 22nd. The cell phone carrier reported $1.15 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.12 by $0.03. Verizon Communications had a return on equity of 20.41% and a net margin of 8.44%. The business had revenue of $33 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $33.23 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.20 EPS. Verizon Communications’s revenue for the quarter was up .3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Verizon Communications Inc. will post 4.59 EPS for the current year.

Verizon Communications Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 1st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, July 10th will be paid a $0.665 dividend. This represents a $2.66 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.71%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, July 10th. Verizon Communications’s payout ratio is 99.25%.

Verizon Communications Company Profile

Verizon Communications Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the provision of communications, technology, information, and entertainment products and services to consumers, businesses, and governmental entities worldwide. It operates in two segments, Verizon Consumer Group (Consumer) and Verizon Business Group (Business).

