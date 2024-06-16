Sierra Summit Advisors LLC Takes $199,000 Position in América Móvil, S.A.B. de C.V. (NYSE:AMX)

Sierra Summit Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in América Móvil, S.A.B. de C.V. (NYSE:AMX – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 10,754 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock, valued at approximately $199,000.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Capital International Investors increased its holdings in shares of América Móvil by 9.9% in the fourth quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 62,598,018 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $1,158,783,000 after purchasing an additional 5,627,860 shares during the period. Schroder Investment Management Group boosted its stake in shares of América Móvil by 178.8% in the fourth quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 9,821,322 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $181,891,000 after buying an additional 6,298,239 shares during the last quarter. Oaktree Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of América Móvil in the fourth quarter worth about $42,575,000. Deutsche Bank AG purchased a new stake in shares of América Móvil in the third quarter worth about $4,247,000. Finally, Capital International Sarl boosted its stake in shares of América Móvil by 13.5% in the fourth quarter. Capital International Sarl now owns 1,128,480 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $20,899,000 after buying an additional 134,047 shares during the last quarter. 6.30% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on AMX. Scotiabank upped their target price on América Móvil from $16.60 to $17.20 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 25th. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded América Móvil from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $21.00 to $22.00 in a research note on Monday, April 29th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on América Móvil from $15.00 to $17.50 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $21.47.

Shares of AMX stock opened at $16.96 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $52.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.70, a P/E/G ratio of 0.99 and a beta of 0.95. The business’s 50 day moving average is $18.70 and its two-hundred day moving average is $18.53. The company has a current ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 0.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81. América Móvil, S.A.B. de C.V. has a 12-month low of $15.99 and a 12-month high of $22.42.

América Móvil (NYSE:AMX – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 16th. The Wireless communications provider reported $0.25 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.42 by ($0.17). América Móvil had a net margin of 7.28% and a return on equity of 13.93%. The firm had revenue of $11.98 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.96 billion. Analysts expect that América Móvil, S.A.B. de C.V. will post 1.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

América Móvil, SAB. de C.V. provides telecommunications services in Latin America and internationally. The company offers wireless and fixed voice services, including airtime, local, domestic, and international long-distance services; and network interconnection services. It also provides data services, such as data centers, data administration, and hosting services to residential and corporate clients; value-added services, including Internet access, messaging and other wireless entertainment, and corporate services; data transmission, email services, instant messaging, content streaming, and interactive applications; and wireless security services, mobile payment solutions, machine-to-machine services, mobile banking, virtual private network services, and video calls and personal communications services.

