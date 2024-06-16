Sierra Summit Advisors LLC Takes $213,000 Position in Topgolf Callaway Brands Corp. (NYSE:MODG)

Sierra Summit Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Topgolf Callaway Brands Corp. (NYSE:MODG – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund acquired 14,869 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $213,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in Topgolf Callaway Brands by 0.9% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 13,557,515 shares of the company’s stock worth $187,636,000 after acquiring an additional 116,267 shares during the last quarter. Shapiro Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Topgolf Callaway Brands by 651.6% during the third quarter. Shapiro Capital Management LLC now owns 9,659,158 shares of the company’s stock worth $133,683,000 after purchasing an additional 8,373,946 shares in the last quarter. TimesSquare Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Topgolf Callaway Brands by 0.7% during the third quarter. TimesSquare Capital Management LLC now owns 1,684,235 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,310,000 after purchasing an additional 11,505 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in Topgolf Callaway Brands by 11.3% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,577,637 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,623,000 after purchasing an additional 159,912 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Kennedy Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Topgolf Callaway Brands by 8.2% during the third quarter. Kennedy Capital Management LLC now owns 1,346,554 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,636,000 after purchasing an additional 102,325 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.69% of the company’s stock.

Topgolf Callaway Brands Price Performance

Shares of NYSE MODG opened at $15.03 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 40.62, a PEG ratio of 2.49 and a beta of 1.80. Topgolf Callaway Brands Corp. has a one year low of $9.84 and a one year high of $20.75. The company’s fifty day moving average is $15.61 and its two-hundred day moving average is $14.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a current ratio of 1.82.

Insider Buying and Selling

Topgolf Callaway Brands ( NYSE:MODG Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 8th. The company reported $0.09 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.01 by $0.08. Topgolf Callaway Brands had a net margin of 1.80% and a return on equity of 1.93%. The company had revenue of $1.14 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.16 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.17 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 2.0% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that Topgolf Callaway Brands Corp. will post 0.34 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Erik J. Anderson sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.19, for a total value of $151,900.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 767,959 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,665,297.21. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In related news, Director Erik J. Anderson sold 7,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.37, for a total value of $115,275.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 760,459 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,688,254.83. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Erik J. Anderson sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.19, for a total transaction of $151,900.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 767,959 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,665,297.21. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 2.49% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts have weighed in on MODG shares. TD Cowen raised their price objective on shares of Topgolf Callaway Brands from $10.00 to $13.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, May 13th. Tigress Financial reissued a “buy” rating and set a $38.00 price objective on shares of Topgolf Callaway Brands in a report on Friday, April 12th. Truist Financial raised their price objective on shares of Topgolf Callaway Brands from $18.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, April 29th. Finally, B. Riley lifted their target price on shares of Topgolf Callaway Brands from $18.00 to $21.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Topgolf Callaway Brands presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $19.33.

Topgolf Callaway Brands Profile

Topgolf Callaway Brands Corp. designs, manufactures, and sells golf equipment, golf and lifestyle apparel, and other accessories in the United States, Europe, Asia, and Internationally. The Topgolf segment operates Topgolf venues equipped with technology-enabled hitting bays, bars, dining areas, and event spaces, as well as Toptracer ball-flight tracking technology; and World Golf Tour digital golf game.

