Sierra Summit Advisors LLC Takes $526,000 Position in Tyson Foods, Inc. (NYSE:TSN)

Sierra Summit Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Tyson Foods, Inc. (NYSE:TSN – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm bought 9,782 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $526,000.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in Tyson Foods by 74.7% during the 3rd quarter. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC now owns 594 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 254 shares during the last quarter. Manchester Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Tyson Foods by 501.9% in the 3rd quarter. Manchester Capital Management LLC now owns 620 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 517 shares during the last quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV increased its holdings in shares of Tyson Foods by 47.4% in the 4th quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 647 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 208 shares during the last quarter. Montag A & Associates Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Tyson Foods in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Finally, Stone House Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Tyson Foods during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $40,000. 67.00% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms recently weighed in on TSN. Barclays raised Tyson Foods from an “underweight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price target for the company from $53.00 to $69.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 16th. HSBC upped their price target on Tyson Foods from $48.00 to $51.00 and gave the company a “reduce” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 7th. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price target on Tyson Foods from $49.00 to $54.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 17th. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on Tyson Foods from $55.00 to $58.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 7th. Finally, Citigroup upped their price target on Tyson Foods from $57.00 to $62.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $60.22.

Tyson Foods Stock Performance

TSN opened at $53.97 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $19.27 billion, a PE ratio of -30.32, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.39 and a beta of 0.75. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $58.84 and a 200-day moving average of $55.75. Tyson Foods, Inc. has a 52-week low of $44.94 and a 52-week high of $62.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a current ratio of 1.77.

Tyson Foods (NYSE:TSN – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 6th. The company reported $0.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.39 by $0.23. The company had revenue of $13.07 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.16 billion. Tyson Foods had a positive return on equity of 3.53% and a negative net margin of 1.16%. The firm’s revenue was down .5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted ($0.04) EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Tyson Foods, Inc. will post 2.58 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Tyson Foods Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 13th. Investors of record on Friday, August 30th will be paid a dividend of $0.49 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 30th. This represents a $1.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.63%. Tyson Foods’s payout ratio is -110.11%.

Tyson Foods Profile

Tyson Foods, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a food company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Beef, Pork, Chicken, and Prepared Foods. The company processes live fed cattle and hogs; fabricates dressed beef and pork carcasses into primal and sub-primal meat cuts, as well as case ready beef and pork, and fully cooked meats; raises and processes chickens into fresh, frozen, and value-added chicken products, including breaded chicken strips, nuggets, patties, and other ready-to-fix or fully cooked chicken parts; and supplies poultry breeding stock.

