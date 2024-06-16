Sierra Summit Advisors LLC Takes $644,000 Position in General Dynamics Co. (NYSE:GD)

Sierra Summit Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of General Dynamics Co. (NYSE:GD – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund acquired 2,481 shares of the aerospace company’s stock, valued at approximately $644,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of General Dynamics by 0.6% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 22,423,961 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $4,955,023,000 after purchasing an additional 133,061 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its stake in General Dynamics by 12.0% in the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 16,360,526 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $3,615,185,000 after acquiring an additional 1,755,276 shares in the last quarter. Sanders Capital LLC boosted its stake in General Dynamics by 3.7% in the fourth quarter. Sanders Capital LLC now owns 4,164,857 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $1,081,488,000 after acquiring an additional 147,800 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in General Dynamics in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $728,284,000. Finally, FMR LLC boosted its stake in General Dynamics by 13.7% in the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,293,269 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $506,744,000 after acquiring an additional 275,947 shares in the last quarter. 86.14% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. StockNews.com downgraded shares of General Dynamics from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 3rd. Sanford C. Bernstein raised their target price on shares of General Dynamics from $290.00 to $302.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 23rd. Susquehanna lifted their price objective on shares of General Dynamics from $301.00 to $333.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research note on Friday, April 12th. Citigroup lifted their price objective on shares of General Dynamics from $300.00 to $320.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 25th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price objective on shares of General Dynamics from $253.00 to $284.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 16th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, General Dynamics currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $300.63.

Insider Activity

In other news, VP William A. Moss sold 21,050 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $294.85, for a total value of $6,206,592.50. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 16,624 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,901,586.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In related news, Director Leon Rudy F. De sold 2,570 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $288.00, for a total transaction of $740,160.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 5,518 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,589,184. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, VP William A. Moss sold 21,050 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $294.85, for a total transaction of $6,206,592.50. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 16,624 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,901,586.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 118,486 shares of company stock valued at $34,391,642 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 1.52% of the company’s stock.

General Dynamics Stock Down 0.3 %

Shares of NYSE GD opened at $291.78 on Friday. General Dynamics Co. has a 12-month low of $209.25 and a 12-month high of $302.42. The stock has a market cap of $80.05 billion, a PE ratio of 23.80, a P/E/G ratio of 1.66 and a beta of 0.64. The company has a current ratio of 1.44, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. The company has a 50-day moving average of $292.61 and a 200 day moving average of $274.74.

General Dynamics (NYSE:GD – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 24th. The aerospace company reported $2.88 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.89 by ($0.01). General Dynamics had a net margin of 7.85% and a return on equity of 16.48%. The business had revenue of $10.73 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.26 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $2.64 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 8.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that General Dynamics Co. will post 14.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

General Dynamics Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 9th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 5th will be paid a $1.42 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, July 5th. This represents a $5.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.95%. General Dynamics’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 46.33%.

General Dynamics Company Profile

General Dynamics Corporation operates as an aerospace and defense company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Aerospace, Marine Systems, Combat Systems, and Technologies. The Aerospace segment produces and sells business jets; and offers aircraft maintenance and repair, management, aircraft-on-ground support and completion, charter, staffing, and fixed-base operator services.

Further Reading

