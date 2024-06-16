Sierra Summit Advisors LLC Takes Position in CME Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CME)

Sierra Summit Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of CME Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CME – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor purchased 5,622 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $1,184,000.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Gold Investment Management Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of CME Group during the fourth quarter valued at $26,000. Northwest Financial Advisors bought a new stake in CME Group during the 4th quarter worth about $28,000. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC lifted its position in CME Group by 966.7% during the 4th quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 160 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 145 shares during the period. BKM Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of CME Group in the 4th quarter valued at about $38,000. Finally, Atticus Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of CME Group during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $40,000. Institutional investors own 87.75% of the company’s stock.

CME opened at $197.13 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $208.13 and its 200 day simple moving average is $210.00. CME Group Inc. has a 12 month low of $177.97 and a 12 month high of $223.80. The stock has a market capitalization of $70.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.43, a P/E/G ratio of 5.21 and a beta of 0.52. The company has a current ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10.

CME Group ( NASDAQ:CME Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 24th. The financial services provider reported $2.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.44 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $1.49 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.48 billion. CME Group had a return on equity of 12.45% and a net margin of 56.84%. CME Group’s quarterly revenue was up 3.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.42 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that CME Group Inc. will post 9.72 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 25th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 7th will be given a $1.15 dividend. This represents a $4.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.33%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 7th. CME Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 52.33%.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on CME. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on shares of CME Group from $198.00 to $206.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, April 25th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods boosted their target price on CME Group from $222.00 to $226.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 25th. Bank of America upped their price target on CME Group from $209.00 to $216.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 25th. Argus lifted their price objective on shares of CME Group from $225.00 to $245.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 6th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $210.00 target price (down previously from $235.00) on shares of CME Group in a research note on Friday, April 5th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $217.80.

In other CME Group news, Director Charles P. Carey sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $195.44, for a total value of $586,320.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 7,163 shares in the company, valued at $1,399,936.72. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, Director Daniel R. Glickman sold 650 shares of CME Group stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $201.44, for a total transaction of $130,936.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 14,008 shares in the company, valued at $2,821,771.52. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Charles P. Carey sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $195.44, for a total value of $586,320.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 7,163 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,399,936.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 54,290 shares of company stock worth $11,393,700. 0.30% of the stock is owned by insiders.

CME Group Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates contract markets for the trading of futures and options on futures contracts worldwide. It offers futures and options products based on interest rates, equity indexes, foreign exchange, agricultural commodities, energy, and metals, as well as fixed income and foreign currency trading services.

