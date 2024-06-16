Sierra Summit Advisors LLC Takes Position in FARO Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:FARO)

Sierra Summit Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of FARO Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:FARO – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm purchased 27,410 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock, valued at approximately $618,000.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of FARO Technologies by 16.3% during the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 6,420 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $145,000 after purchasing an additional 900 shares during the last quarter. Barclays PLC raised its position in FARO Technologies by 25.8% in the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 9,554 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $146,000 after acquiring an additional 1,957 shares in the last quarter. Aigen Investment Management LP acquired a new stake in FARO Technologies in the fourth quarter valued at $201,000. Bailard Inc. acquired a new stake in FARO Technologies in the fourth quarter valued at $256,000. Finally, Signaturefd LLC acquired a new stake in FARO Technologies in the fourth quarter valued at $292,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.19% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at FARO Technologies

In other news, Chairman Yuval Wasserman sold 8,986 shares of FARO Technologies stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.65, for a total value of $167,588.90. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now owns 202,835 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,782,872.75. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 9,812 shares of company stock worth $182,994. 2.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

FARO Technologies Stock Down 2.7 %

Shares of NASDAQ:FARO opened at $16.82 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $18.72 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $20.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 2.35 and a quick ratio of 2.03. FARO Technologies, Inc. has a 12-month low of $12.34 and a 12-month high of $24.80.

FARO Technologies (NASDAQ:FARO – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The scientific and technical instruments company reported ($0.38) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.27) by ($0.11). FARO Technologies had a negative return on equity of 16.09% and a negative net margin of 11.92%. The business had revenue of $84.24 million during the quarter. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($1.12) earnings per share.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

FARO has been the topic of several research reports. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $27.00 target price on shares of FARO Technologies in a report on Friday, May 3rd. StockNews.com raised FARO Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 3rd.

FARO Technologies Company Profile

FARO Technologies, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and supports software driven three-dimensional measurement, imaging, and realization solutions worldwide. The company offers FaroArm, a combination of a portable articulated measurement arm, a computer, and CAM2 software programs; FARO Laser Tracker, a combination of a portable large-volume laser measurement tool, a computer, and CAM2 software programs; FARO Laser Projector, which provides a virtual template that operators and assemblers can use to position components; FARO Laser Scanning Portfolio to measure and collect a cloud of data points for 3D rendering of an object or area; and FARO Mobile Laser Portfolio provides 3D scanning while attached to other mobile devices, such as drones for metrology, reverse engineering, factory automation, building information modeling, public safety, and other applications.

