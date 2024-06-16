Sierra Summit Advisors LLC Takes Position in First Busey Co. (NASDAQ:BUSE)

Sierra Summit Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of First Busey Co. (NASDAQ:BUSE – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm purchased 9,584 shares of the bank’s stock, valued at approximately $238,000.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Osborne Partners Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in First Busey in the fourth quarter worth $11,053,000. Cozad Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in First Busey by 565.7% in the fourth quarter. Cozad Asset Management Inc. now owns 402,097 shares of the bank’s stock worth $9,980,000 after purchasing an additional 341,692 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets lifted its stake in First Busey by 9.5% in the fourth quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 24,314 shares of the bank’s stock worth $603,000 after purchasing an additional 2,104 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in First Busey by 6.0% in the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 605,177 shares of the bank’s stock worth $11,632,000 after purchasing an additional 34,034 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of First Busey by 0.9% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,886,341 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $55,475,000 after acquiring an additional 26,829 shares during the last quarter. 56.49% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on BUSE shares. StockNews.com raised shares of First Busey from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 30th. Stephens reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $28.00 price target on shares of First Busey in a research note on Wednesday, April 24th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $25.75.

Insider Activity at First Busey

In related news, Director Michael David Cassens sold 2,300 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.81, for a total transaction of $54,763.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 137,695 shares in the company, valued at $3,278,517.95. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders have purchased a total of 2,348 shares of company stock worth $47,993 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 7.10% of the company’s stock.

First Busey Price Performance

Shares of BUSE opened at $22.09 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $22.86 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $23.37. First Busey Co. has a fifty-two week low of $17.51 and a fifty-two week high of $25.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a current ratio of 0.80. The stock has a market cap of $1.25 billion, a PE ratio of 11.16 and a beta of 0.85.

First Busey (NASDAQ:BUSE – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 23rd. The bank reported $0.47 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.49 by ($0.02). First Busey had a net margin of 18.08% and a return on equity of 9.37%. The firm had revenue of $110.77 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $109.06 million. Analysts anticipate that First Busey Co. will post 2.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

First Busey Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 26th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 19th were issued a dividend of $0.24 per share. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.35%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, April 18th. First Busey’s payout ratio is 48.48%.

About First Busey

First Busey Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Busey Bank that engages in the provision of retail and commercial banking products and services to individual, corporate, institutional, and governmental customers in the United States. It operates through three segments: Banking, Wealth Management, and FirsTech.

