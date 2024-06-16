Sierra Summit Advisors LLC Takes Position in Granite Point Mortgage Trust Inc. (NYSE:GPMT)

Sierra Summit Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Granite Point Mortgage Trust Inc. (NYSE:GPMT – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 21,155 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $126,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Acadian Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Granite Point Mortgage Trust by 367.4% during the 3rd quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 972,799 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,746,000 after acquiring an additional 764,665 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in Granite Point Mortgage Trust by 21.5% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,022,855 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,076,000 after acquiring an additional 181,062 shares during the last quarter. Camelot Portfolios LLC boosted its stake in Granite Point Mortgage Trust by 68.3% during the 4th quarter. Camelot Portfolios LLC now owns 362,570 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,154,000 after acquiring an additional 147,081 shares during the last quarter. Relative Value Partners Group LLC boosted its stake in Granite Point Mortgage Trust by 11.8% during the 4th quarter. Relative Value Partners Group LLC now owns 616,763 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,664,000 after acquiring an additional 65,057 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. boosted its stake in Granite Point Mortgage Trust by 40.8% during the 3rd quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 152,139 shares of the company’s stock valued at $742,000 after acquiring an additional 44,060 shares during the last quarter. 51.63% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Granite Point Mortgage Trust Stock Performance

Granite Point Mortgage Trust stock opened at $3.15 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $3.74 and its 200-day moving average is $4.77. Granite Point Mortgage Trust Inc. has a 1 year low of $2.86 and a 1 year high of $6.41.

Insider Transactions at Granite Point Mortgage Trust

Analyst Ratings Changes

In related news, Director Stephen G. Kasnet sold 27,027 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.08, for a total value of $83,243.16. Following the sale, the director now owns 121,066 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $372,883.28. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Insiders own 2.30% of the company’s stock.

GPMT has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. JMP Securities downgraded shares of Granite Point Mortgage Trust from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 20th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reduced their price objective on shares of Granite Point Mortgage Trust from $5.00 to $4.75 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 10th. Finally, UBS Group reduced their price target on shares of Granite Point Mortgage Trust from $6.50 to $6.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 20th.

About Granite Point Mortgage Trust

Granite Point Mortgage Trust Inc, a real estate investment trust, originates, invests in, and manages senior floating-rate commercial mortgage loans, and other debt and debt-like commercial real estate investments in the United States. The company provides intermediate-term bridge or transitional financing for various purposes, including acquisitions, recapitalizations, and refinancing, as well as a range of business plans, including lease-up, renovation, repositioning, and repurposing of the commercial property.

