Sierra Summit Advisors LLC Takes Position in Invesco QQQ (NASDAQ:QQQ)

Sierra Summit Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco QQQ (NASDAQ:QQQ – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 5,783 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $2,368,000.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Voisard Asset Management Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Invesco QQQ during the 4th quarter valued at about $35,000. Red Tortoise LLC boosted its holdings in Invesco QQQ by 370.0% during the 4th quarter. Red Tortoise LLC now owns 94 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 74 shares during the period. Friedenthal Financial purchased a new stake in Invesco QQQ during the 4th quarter valued at about $41,000. Robinson Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Invesco QQQ during the 4th quarter valued at about $40,000. Finally, Bear Mountain Capital Inc. purchased a new stake in Invesco QQQ during the 4th quarter valued at about $42,000. 44.58% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Invesco QQQ Stock Performance

Shares of QQQ stock opened at $479.19 on Friday. Invesco QQQ has a 1-year low of $342.35 and a 1-year high of $479.26. The business has a 50-day moving average of $445.24 and a 200 day moving average of $430.19.

About Invesco QQQ

PowerShares QQQ Trust, Series 1 is a unit investment trust that issues securities called Nasdaq-100 Index Tracking Stock. The Trust’s investment objective is to provide investment results that generally correspond to the price and yield performance of the Nasdaq-100 Index. The Trust provides investors with the opportunity to purchase units of beneficial interest in the Trust representing proportionate undivided interests in the portfolio of securities held by the Trust, which consists of substantially all of the securities, in substantially the same weighting, as the component securities of the Nasdaq-100 Index.

