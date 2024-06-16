Sierra Summit Advisors LLC Takes Position in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:EEM)

Sierra Summit Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:EEM – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 24,750 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $995,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. TD Asset Management Inc lifted its stake in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 657.0% in the fourth quarter. TD Asset Management Inc now owns 4,376,975 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $175,998,000 after buying an additional 3,798,757 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 21.3% in the fourth quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,597,437 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $144,653,000 after buying an additional 632,842 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 70.2% in the fourth quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 3,317,237 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $133,386,000 after buying an additional 1,368,272 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 3.5% in the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 2,276,818 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $86,405,000 after buying an additional 76,573 shares during the period. Finally, DRW Securities LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $64,675,000. 81.39% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of EEM opened at $42.23 on Friday. iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF has a 12 month low of $36.38 and a 12 month high of $43.87. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $41.92 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $40.56.

iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF, formerly iShares MSCI Emerging Markets Index Fund (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of publicly traded equity securities in global emerging markets, as measured by the MSCI Emerging Markets Index (the Index).

