Sierra Summit Advisors LLC Takes Position in The Joint Corp. (NASDAQ:JYNT)

Sierra Summit Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of The Joint Corp. (NASDAQ:JYNT – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 67,857 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $652,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Barclays PLC grew its holdings in Joint by 29.4% in the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 13,725 shares of the company’s stock worth $123,000 after purchasing an additional 3,119 shares during the period. Quantbot Technologies LP grew its holdings in shares of Joint by 345.0% during the third quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 4,170 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 3,233 shares during the last quarter. Bard Associates Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Joint by 4.3% during the fourth quarter. Bard Associates Inc. now owns 79,549 shares of the company’s stock valued at $764,000 after buying an additional 3,250 shares during the last quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Joint by 43.3% during the third quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 16,506 shares of the company’s stock valued at $148,000 after buying an additional 4,987 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Trexquant Investment LP grew its holdings in shares of Joint by 8.0% during the fourth quarter. Trexquant Investment LP now owns 82,686 shares of the company’s stock valued at $795,000 after buying an additional 6,097 shares during the last quarter. 76.88% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of JYNT stock opened at $13.85 on Friday. The Joint Corp. has a 12-month low of $7.31 and a 12-month high of $17.82. The stock has a market capitalization of $207.39 million, a P/E ratio of -18.47 and a beta of 1.63. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $14.53 and its 200 day moving average is $11.74.

Joint ( NASDAQ:JYNT Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The company reported $0.06 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.03) by $0.09. Joint had a negative net margin of 9.24% and a positive return on equity of 3.94%. The business had revenue of $29.72 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $29.17 million. As a group, equities analysts predict that The Joint Corp. will post 0.2 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research firms have recently commented on JYNT. TheStreet cut shares of Joint from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a report on Thursday, March 7th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Joint from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, May 6th. B. Riley increased their price target on shares of Joint from $12.00 to $20.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, May 6th. Finally, Roth Mkm restated a “buy” rating and issued a $16.00 target price (up previously from $13.00) on shares of Joint in a report on Friday, May 3rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $22.00.

The Joint Corp. operates and franchises chiropractic clinics in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Corporate Clinics and Franchise Operations. The Joint Corp. was incorporated in 2010 and is headquartered in Scottsdale, Arizona.

