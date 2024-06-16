Sierra Summit Advisors LLC Takes Position in Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG)

Sierra Summit Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 2,944 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $915,000.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. ARK Investment Management LLC grew its position in Vanguard Growth ETF by 73.2% during the 4th quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 97 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 41 shares during the last quarter. Arvest Investments Inc. purchased a new stake in Vanguard Growth ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. Orion Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard Growth ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $35,000. Finally, Wetzel Investment Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Vanguard Growth ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $35,000.

Vanguard Growth ETF Trading Up 0.3 %

NYSEARCA:VUG opened at $372.50 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $128.32 billion, a PE ratio of 39.58 and a beta of 1.26. Vanguard Growth ETF has a twelve month low of $260.65 and a twelve month high of $373.57. The company’s 50 day moving average is $346.34 and its two-hundred day moving average is $332.03.

Vanguard Growth ETF Profile

Vanguard Growth Index Fund, formerly Vanguard Growth ETF, is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of large United States companies.

