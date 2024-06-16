Sierra Summit Advisors LLC Takes Position in Zscaler, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZS)

Sierra Summit Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Zscaler, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZS – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 25,316 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,609,000. Zscaler accounts for about 1.6% of Sierra Summit Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 27th largest holding.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in Zscaler by 1.5% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 8,636,864 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,343,810,000 after buying an additional 129,090 shares during the period. 1832 Asset Management L.P. purchased a new stake in Zscaler during the 4th quarter worth $217,683,000. Northern Trust Corp increased its stake in Zscaler by 5.6% during the 3rd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 556,446 shares of the company’s stock worth $86,577,000 after buying an additional 29,405 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Zscaler during the 4th quarter worth $117,599,000. Finally, Westfield Capital Management Co. LP increased its stake in Zscaler by 19.1% during the 4th quarter. Westfield Capital Management Co. LP now owns 412,063 shares of the company’s stock worth $91,297,000 after buying an additional 65,980 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 46.45% of the company’s stock.

Get Zscaler alerts:

Zscaler Stock Up 1.8 %

ZS stock opened at $184.22 on Friday. Zscaler, Inc. has a 52 week low of $131.59 and a 52 week high of $259.61. The company has a market capitalization of $27.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -361.22 and a beta of 0.85. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $176.12 and its two-hundred day moving average is $203.90. The company has a current ratio of 1.75, a quick ratio of 1.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Analyst Ratings Changes

In other Zscaler news, insider Syam Nair sold 2,893 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $193.15, for a total transaction of $558,782.95. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 137,294 shares in the company, valued at approximately $26,518,336.10. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . In related news, CFO Remo Canessa sold 7,707 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $193.15, for a total value of $1,488,607.05. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 255,943 shares in the company, valued at approximately $49,435,390.45. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, insider Syam Nair sold 2,893 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $193.15, for a total transaction of $558,782.95. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 137,294 shares in the company, valued at $26,518,336.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last three months, insiders have sold 12,715 shares of company stock worth $2,455,902. 19.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. KeyCorp raised shares of Zscaler from a “sector weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $220.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 18th. Canaccord Genuity Group decreased their price objective on shares of Zscaler from $260.00 to $220.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, June 4th. Truist Financial reissued a “buy” rating and set a $260.00 price objective on shares of Zscaler in a report on Monday, April 1st. UBS Group decreased their price objective on shares of Zscaler from $300.00 to $270.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 29th. Finally, BTIG Research decreased their price objective on shares of Zscaler from $258.00 to $220.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 31st. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-seven have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $225.21.

Read Our Latest Research Report on ZS

About Zscaler

(Free Report)

Zscaler, Inc operates as a cloud security company worldwide. The company offers Zscaler Internet Access solution that provides users, workloads, IoT, and OT devices secure access to externally managed applications, including software-as-a-service (SaaS) applications and internet destinations; and Zscaler Private Access solution, which is designed to provide access to managed applications hosted internally in data centers, and private or public clouds.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ZS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Zscaler, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZS – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Zscaler Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Zscaler and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.