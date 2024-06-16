Sirius XM (NASDAQ:SIRI) Now Covered by Analysts at StockNews.com

Research analysts at StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Sirius XM (NASDAQ:SIRI – Get Free Report) in a research report issued on Sunday. The brokerage set a “hold” rating on the stock.

A number of other analysts have also issued reports on SIRI. Benchmark dropped their price objective on shares of Sirius XM from $7.00 to $6.50 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 27th. Barrington Research reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $4.75 price objective on shares of Sirius XM in a research note on Tuesday, May 28th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on shares of Sirius XM from $3.00 to $2.50 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 1st. Citigroup upgraded shares of Sirius XM from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $4.10 to $3.30 in a research note on Wednesday, April 24th. Finally, Guggenheim started coverage on shares of Sirius XM in a research note on Thursday, March 14th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $4.00 price objective on the stock. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Sirius XM currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $4.33.

Get Sirius XM alerts:

Read Our Latest Stock Report on Sirius XM

Sirius XM Stock Performance

SIRI opened at $2.61 on Friday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $2.96 and its 200 day simple moving average is $4.15. Sirius XM has a 1 year low of $2.45 and a 1 year high of $7.95. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.04 billion, a PE ratio of 7.91, a P/E/G ratio of 0.83 and a beta of 1.08.

Sirius XM (NASDAQ:SIRI – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The company reported $0.07 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.06 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $2.16 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.13 billion. Sirius XM had a net margin of 14.38% and a negative return on equity of 47.17%. Sirius XM’s revenue was up .8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.06 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Sirius XM will post 0.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Sirius XM

In other news, Director Kristina Salen sold 12,518 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2.60, for a total transaction of $32,546.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 169,309 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $440,203.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 0.79% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Sirius XM

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Berkshire Hathaway Inc lifted its holdings in Sirius XM by 315.6% in the fourth quarter. Berkshire Hathaway Inc now owns 40,243,058 shares of the company’s stock worth $220,130,000 after purchasing an additional 30,559,834 shares during the period. AQR Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Sirius XM by 482.9% in the third quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 14,641,104 shares of the company’s stock worth $66,178,000 after purchasing an additional 12,129,166 shares during the period. Cadian Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in Sirius XM in the third quarter worth about $8,929,000. Northern Trust Corp lifted its holdings in Sirius XM by 18.7% in the third quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 11,256,094 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,878,000 after purchasing an additional 1,776,700 shares during the period. Finally, Invesco Ltd. raised its position in Sirius XM by 24.1% in the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 8,671,095 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,193,000 after acquiring an additional 1,685,696 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 10.69% of the company’s stock.

About Sirius XM

(Get Free Report)

Sirius XM Holdings Inc operates as an audio entertainment company in North America. It operates in two segments, Sirius XM, and Pandora and Off-platform. The company's Sirius XM segment provides music, sports, entertainment, comedy, talk, news, traffic and weather channels, and other content, as well as podcast and infotainment services on subscription fee basis; and live, curated, and exclusive and on demand programming services through satellite radio systems and streamed through applications for mobile and home devices, and other consumer electronic equipment.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Sirius XM Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sirius XM and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.