SITE Centers Corp. (NYSE:SITC) Declares Quarterly Dividend of $0.13

SITE Centers Corp. (NYSE:SITC – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, May 8th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 18th will be given a dividend of 0.13 per share on Tuesday, July 9th. This represents a $0.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.57%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 18th.
SITE Centers has raised its dividend payment by an average of 46.6% annually over the last three years. SITE Centers has a payout ratio of -5,200.0% indicating that the company cannot currently cover its dividend with earnings alone and is relying on its balance sheet to cover its dividend payments. Research analysts expect SITE Centers to earn $0.78 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.52 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 66.7%.
SITE Centers Stock Down 1.0 %
NYSE SITC opened at $14.56 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $3.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.27 and a beta of 1.63. The company has a current ratio of 3.54, a quick ratio of 3.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80. SITE Centers has a 1-year low of $10.88 and a 1-year high of $14.88. The company has a 50 day moving average of $14.05 and a 200-day moving average of $13.91.
Separately, Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on shares of SITE Centers from $15.50 to $16.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 28th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $14.38.
SITE Centers is an owner and manager of open-air shopping centers located in suburban, high household income communities. The Company is a self-administered and self-managed REIT operating as a fully integrated real estate company, and is publicly traded on the New York Stock Exchange under the ticker symbol SITC.
