Six Flags Entertainment (NYSE:SIX) Now Covered by StockNews.com

Several other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on SIX. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut Six Flags Entertainment from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $29.00 to $27.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 15th. Citigroup lifted their price target on Six Flags Entertainment from $28.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, March 1st. Finally, B. Riley upgraded Six Flags Entertainment from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $30.00 to $31.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 18th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $27.42.

Six Flags Entertainment Price Performance

NYSE:SIX opened at $28.91 on Friday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $25.48 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $25.20. Six Flags Entertainment has a 1 year low of $18.29 and a 1 year high of $29.44. The company has a market capitalization of $2.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 90.34 and a beta of 2.25.

Six Flags Entertainment (NYSE:SIX – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 9th. The company reported ($0.91) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.91). Six Flags Entertainment had a negative return on equity of 6.61% and a net margin of 1.84%. The business had revenue of $133.29 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $135.23 million. As a group, analysts anticipate that Six Flags Entertainment will post 1.53 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CAO Derek Sample sold 2,300 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.44, for a total transaction of $60,812.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 12,805 shares in the company, valued at $338,564.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. 0.49% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Six Flags Entertainment

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. National Bank of Canada FI lifted its stake in Six Flags Entertainment by 527.2% during the fourth quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 1,129 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 949 shares during the last quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale bought a new stake in Six Flags Entertainment during the third quarter worth about $48,000. Neo Ivy Capital Management bought a new stake in Six Flags Entertainment during the fourth quarter worth about $98,000. Quest Partners LLC bought a new stake in Six Flags Entertainment during the fourth quarter worth about $135,000. Finally, Contravisory Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in Six Flags Entertainment during the first quarter worth about $145,000. Institutional investors own 98.04% of the company’s stock.

About Six Flags Entertainment

Six Flags Entertainment Corporation owns and operates regional theme and waterparks under the Six Flags name. Its parks offer various thrill rides, water attractions, themed areas, concerts and shows, restaurants, game venues, and retail outlets. The company sells food, beverages, merchandise, and other products and services within its parks.

