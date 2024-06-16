Sky Harbour Group (NYSEAMERICAN:SKYH) Stock Price Up 3%

Sky Harbour Group Co. (NYSEAMERICAN:SKYH – Get Free Report)’s share price traded up 3% during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as $9.55 and last traded at $9.35. 5,563 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 82% from the average session volume of 31,429 shares. The stock had previously closed at $9.08.
The firm has a market capitalization of $616.12 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.33 and a beta of 1.88.
Sky Harbour Group (NYSEAMERICAN:SKYH – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 14th. The company reported ($0.11) earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $2.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.06 million. Sky Harbour Group had a negative return on equity of 12.00% and a negative net margin of 325.99%.
An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Sky Harbour Group stock. Caprock Group LLC bought a new position in Sky Harbour Group Co. (NYSEAMERICAN:SKYH – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 13,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $126,000. 14.75% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
Sky Harbour Group Corporation operates as an aviation infrastructure development company in the United States. It develops, leases, and manages general aviation hangars for business aircraft. The company is based in White Plains, New York.
